ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Counter terror police have seen rise in ‘lone actors’ carrying out attacks

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuJZw_0ei1ScCz00

Police have seen a rise in lone actors carrying out attacks and more young people being drawn into terrorism over the last five years.

Since the wave of terror attacks in the UK in 2017, Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said “most significantly” officers have seen a rise in the threat from “self-initiated terrorists”, commonly described as lone actors, as opposed to cells of terrorists being directed to act.

There is also growing concern about the number of children being drawn into extreme right-wing terrorism.

Typically British nationals based in the UK, “self-initiated terrorists” are considered “unpredictable” due to being influenced by a variety of ideologies which makes the threat “harder to identify, to detect and to stop”.

While they carry out their attack alone, they “take a good deal of their inspiration from online content and are sometimes in contact with others” and often use “readily accessible” weapons such as vehicles or knives.

There is a picture here of young people who are spending a great deal of time discussing and sharing and exchanging material online. But we are absolutely seeing some of that shift to plans to carry out terrorist attacks

Speaking to reporters at a briefing on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner Jukes said: “The consequence of that for us is that they can move to action very quickly and therefore reduce the window where they might be spotted.”

He said he sees the opening of the new counter terror operations centre in London as “critical” to tackling such threats as “we will be able to spot the signals and signs with greater acuity” and better share intelligence to spot threats as they escalate.

Police have also sought to remove extremist material online, with an internet referral unit seeing more than 350,000 pieces of extremist and terrorist content taken down since 2015.

Anti-terror police are also “increasingly” seeing more examples of extreme right-wing threats, which can include anti-Semitic and Islamophobic rhetoric as well as featuring “violent misogyny”.

The perpetrators are “substantially younger” than before which is of “real concern”, Mr Jukes said.

Describing them as young people who spend “a great deal of time online” and build friendships in a digital world, he told reporters: “There is a picture here of young people who are spending a great deal of time discussing and sharing and exchanging material online. But we are absolutely seeing some of that shift to plans to carry out terrorist attacks.”

Children make up around one in eight of such arrests. Last year 20 children were arrested, 19 of whom were linked to extreme right-wing ideologies.

They are “almost exclusively” boys and the most common offending is possession of, or dissemination of, terrorist material.

In the last financial year one in four people who were referred to anti-terror scheme the Prevent programme was identified as having an extreme right-wing ideology, Mr Jukes said.

Up to the end of 2021, just over 40% of counter-terror arrests related to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism. In that year there were four late-stage terror plots which were disrupted, three of those related to extreme right-wing terrorism.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

London better prepared for a terror attack, expert says

London is significantly better prepared for a terrorist attack than it was five years ago, a report has found. Security expert Lord Harris said a "huge amount of work" had been done by London's emergency services and key agencies since 2016. He examined learning points from attacks in 2017 as...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Terrorism: Children with extreme right-wing ideologies ‘getting substantially younger’ as 19 arrested

Children with extreme right-wing views are “getting substantially younger”, police have warned, after 20 youngsters were arrested last year in connection with terrorism offences, 19 of whom had links to extreme right-wing ideologies.Matt Jukes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing UK, said there was “real concern” about a shift in the terror threat towards a younger cohort of self-radicalised people with extreme right-wing ideologies who are moving from discussing and sharing terrorist material to actually planning attacks.The Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner revealed that under-18s now account for around one in eight terrorism-related arrests.A total of 20 children were arrested in connection...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Wing Terrorism#Police#Terror Attacks#British
Daily Mail

Russian soldier leaps out of his tank as it is blown to pieces in ambush: Videos show how Ukrainian resistance continues, with devastating attacks on armoured vehicles

This is the extraordinary moment a Russian soldier leapt from his tank after it came under aerial bombardment from Ukrainian anti-tank missiles - as Kyiv's forces continue to resist Putin's forces. Two separate clips recorded in recent days in the besieged cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv have shown Russian military...
MILITARY
TMZ.com

Russian Soldiers Execute Civilian with His Hands Up

Here's a new low for Vladimir Putin's monstrous minions -- drone footage shows Russian soldiers opening fire on an unarmed civilian as he was attempting to surrender. The video, obtained by a German TV station, shows the Ukrainian man driving down a road when he spots Russian soldiers in a tank. The man pulled over and put his hands in the air but it didn't stop the Russians from executing him.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Saudi Arabia Executes 81 Men in One Day for Terrorism, Other Offences

RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia executed 81 men including seven Yemenis and one Syrian on Saturday, the interior ministry said, in the kingdom's biggest mass execution in decades. The number dwarfed the 67 executions reported there in all of 2021 and the 27 in 2020. Offences ranged from joining militant groups...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers defeated larger Russian force in strategically important town, report claims

The combined might of professional Ukrainian soldiers and local volunteers in a strategic town located in the south of Ukraine defeated a far greater Russian force looking to seize control.The town of Voznesensk would have given Russia a gateway to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and a path to attack Odesa from the back, reported The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Instead, a two-day battle that began on 2 March between the Russians and Ukrainians in the town turned the tide against the former.Russian troops had left behind nearly 30 of their 43 vehicles including tanks, armoured personnel carriers,...
MILITARY
thesource.com

Missing Russian Model Who Criticized Putin Found Dead In Suitcase

According to several confirmed reports, the Russian model who went missing after a video of her criticizing Putin went viral, has been found dead a year after her disappearance. Gretta Vedler put out a video criticizing the Russian leader, saying, “Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of...
CELEBRITIES
Ars Technica

Leaked ransomware documents show Conti helping Putin from the shadows

For years, Russia’s cybercrime groups have acted with relative impunity. The Kremlin and local law enforcement have largely turned a blind eye to disruptive ransomware attacks as long as they didn’t target Russian companies. Despite direct pressure on Vladimir Putin to tackle ransomware groups, they’re still intimately tied to Russia’s interests. A recent leak from one of the most notorious such groups provides a glimpse into the nature of those ties—and just how tenuous they may be.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Egypt investigates journalist who questioned miracle attributed to Prophet Mohammed

Egyptian authorities are investigating a prominent journalist for his remarks questioning a miracle attributed to the Prophet Muhammad. The journalist, Ibrahim Issa, claimed that the “Isra and Miraj”, also known as the “night journey” in Islam, is a “completely delusional story”, sparking a controversy in the country.According to Islam, it was a two-part journey that Prophet Muhammad took, first from Mecca to Jerusalem, and then ascended to the heavens, around the year 621. It is considered among the most notable events in Islam and also finds a significant mention in the Quran.On Friday, while speaking on a TV channel, Mr...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Man jailed over Mersham beer festival toilet rape

A man has been jailed for the rape of a woman in a portable toilet at a Kent beer festival. Parrie Jacob, 24, of Herons Way in Hythe, attacked the woman at the event in Mersham in July 2019. He had tried to kiss her at the event, before she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UAE ship sinks off Iran coast with 30 crew aboard

A United Arab Emirates ship has sunk off the coast of Iran with 30 crew members aboard, authorities have said.The cargo ship Al Salmy 6 capsized during rough and stormy weather in the Gulf, according to Captain Nizar Qaddoura, operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company.Captain Qaddoura said rescuers saved 16 crew members and another 11 made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water, he added.The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Captain Qaddoura said. The...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Saudi Arabia Executes Record-Breaking 81 People in One Day

Saudi Arabia executed 81 people Saturday, the kingdom announced, the largest amount of people killed by the country in a single day. Those who died had been convicted of crimes such as murder, rape, and terrorism charges, according to The Wall Street Journal. The country did not disclose how the prisoners were killed, though it has usually resorted to beheading by sword. The kingdom has repeatedly faced criticism from human rights activists over its rampant of use of the death penalty, but the kingdom shot down any suggestion the method wasn’t effective. “The interior ministry announces this to assure everyone that this country…won’t hesitate to deter anyone who threatens security or disrupts public life…” it said, per the Journal. The previous record for executions was in 1980 after 63 people were killed after they laid a siege to Mecca’s Grand Mosque for two weeks.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy