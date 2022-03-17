ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Next Mother’s Day beauty box has landed with £90 worth of products for just £28

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Mother’s Day falls on 27 March this year, which doesn’t leave too long to find the perfect gift – especially if you’re after something thoughtful, personal and within a reasonable budget. Of course, flowers , chocolate and hampers are lovely, but some mums out there just really love their beauty products.

Luckily, Next is here to help, with a personalised beauty box filled with over £90’s worth of luxury products for just £28. Yes, it may sound too good to be true, but we promise it’s real.

Beauty boxes have increased in popularity in recent years, as they’ve proved one of the easiest ways to get a great range of new products for a fraction of the usual cost. Cult Beauty, Feelunique, Glossybox and Birchbox have quickly risen to fame for their curated mixes.

So, save yourself the job of walking around the beauty counters (and a hefty chunk of change). Keep reading below to find out exactly what’s in this bargain box and how to buy it in time for Mother’s Day.

Read more:

Next the personalised Mother’s Day box: £28, Next.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9aQu_0ei1SbKG00
  • Number of products: 8
  • Combined price: Over £90

Contents highlights include a Brushworks jade roller (£9.99, Lookfantastic.com ), a full-size Iconic London lustre lip oil (£22, Iconiclondon.com ) and a travel-size Elemis pro-collagen marine moisture essence (£19.50, Elemis.com ). You can already start to see just how much of a saving you’ll be getting with this box.

Although you can’t pick what goes into the beauty box, you can get your lucky recipient’s name printed on the front. As you place your order on the website there’s a handy name box that holds up to 20 characters, so you can get quite inventive, or just go for a classic “Mum”.

But, do note that any personalised options take five days to arrive, so you’ll want to be ordering pretty soon to make sure your gift is delivered on time. For those who have really cut it fine, there is a non-personalised option holding all the same goodies that can be delivered next day for £3.99 if ordered before 11pm (£25, Next.co.uk ).

The box includes:

  • Elemis pro-collagen marine moisture essence 28ml: RRP £19.50
  • Benefit roller lash mascara mini-size: RRP £13.50
  • By Terry mini to go Baume de rose flaconnette: RRP £14
  • L’Occitane almond hand cream 30ml: RRP £8
  • Iconic London lustre lip oil full size: RRP £22
  • Espa positivity bath and shower gel 50ml: RRP £15
  • This Works deep sleep pillow spray 5ml: RRP £6
  • Brushworks jade roller full size: RRP £9.99

Looking for more gift inspiration? We've rounded up 20 of the best Mother's Day gifts for 2022

