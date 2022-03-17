Russell Wilson, Ciara Post Broncos-Themed Family Photo

The couple’s three children were decked out in orange and blue.

Russell Wilson is officially a Denver Bronco , and his family celebrated the occasion on Wednesday at the quarterback’s first press conference with his new team.

Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, were already decked out in Broncos colors with their three children on Wednesday. The family of five posed for a photo in their orange and blue.

Wilson and Ciara share two children together, Sienna Princess (born in 2017) and Win Harrison (born in 2020), along with a son from Ciara’s previous relationship, Future Jr. (born in 2014). Sienna Princess can be seen holding a Broncos helmet, while Win Harrison is holding a football in Ciara’s arms.

Both Wilson and Ciara posted the picture to their Instagram accounts with the caption “Let’s Ride!” which is the Broncos‘ slogan.

Wilson’s family was very supportive during his time in Seattle, often attending games and wearing Seahawks gear. Ciara even wore a Seahawks themed dress to the 2021 Met Gala .

