ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Eagles, General Manager Howie Roseman Agree to Contract Extension

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FcFrz_0ei1STDK00

Philadelphia’s GM will remain with the franchise through at least 2025.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Eagles signed general manager Howie Roseman to a three-year contract extension Thursday, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus .

Roseman, 46, has served as Philadelphia's general manager since 2010. The Eagles have reached the playoffs six times in Roseman’s 12 years as GM, including a win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia finished second in the NFC East last season at 9–8. Roseman’s club was then quickly dispatched by the Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round, a 31–15 Tampa victory.

Roseman's deal will take him through 2025, the final year of the contract for coach Nick Sirianni.

More NFL Coverage:

Browns, Baker Mayfield Reach the Point of No Return
Grading the Major Free-Agent Deals
Assessing the State of the NFL QB Market
• Eagles Today: Eagles Make Big Splash, Sign Pass Rusher Haason Reddick

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, check out Eagles Today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Appears To Want To Play For 1 Team: Fans React

The 2022 NFL offseason has been one of the wildest in recent memory and it’s not over yet. Earlier Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. It seemed like the Browns were out of the running earlier this week, but made a massive contract offer that Watson couldn’t refuse.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Super Bowl Lii#American Football#Gm#Espn#Patriots#Nfc#Qb Market#Eagles Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Cowboys should sign Bobby Wagner, Jadeveon Clowney

Although they lost Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills in free agency and left tackle Andrew Whitworth retired, the Los Angeles Rams brought back a core of their frontline players and added receiver Allen Robinson, intending to defend their Super Bowl title. Then Tom Brady surprisingly unretired and returned to...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals news: Cincinnati in talks to sign key Joe Burrow protector

The glaring issue for the Cincinnati Bengals last season was on the offensive line. Despite the porous nature of the guys up front, Joe Burrow and Co. staged a run to the Super Bowl, but ultimately came up short in a loss to the Rams. Well, early in free agency, the Bengals are looking to address the need up front, and are in talks with former Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins, according to Mike Garafolo.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

56K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy