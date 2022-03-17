Report: Eagles, General Manager Howie Roseman Agree to Contract Extension

Philadelphia’s GM will remain with the franchise through at least 2025.

The Eagles signed general manager Howie Roseman to a three-year contract extension Thursday, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus .

Roseman, 46, has served as Philadelphia's general manager since 2010. The Eagles have reached the playoffs six times in Roseman’s 12 years as GM, including a win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia finished second in the NFC East last season at 9–8. Roseman’s club was then quickly dispatched by the Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round, a 31–15 Tampa victory.

Roseman's deal will take him through 2025, the final year of the contract for coach Nick Sirianni.

