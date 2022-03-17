ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Doctor Strange 2 will make fans of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II ‘very happy’, Marvel boss says

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5weK_0ei1SQZ900

Fans of Evil Dead II will be left “very happy” by Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness , Marvel boss Kevin Feige has said.

The sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, this sequel will see Benedict Cumberbatch descend into the multiverse and star opposite Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams.

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi , who worked on the horror franchise Evil Dead in the 1980s and 1990s.

In a new interview, Marvel CEO Feige said that the studio had encouraged Raimi to let his signature style show in the new film.

“We want it to be a Sam Raimi movie,” he told Empire . “We would give notes like, ‘This action is cool – you’re competing with Avengers and Spider-Man, no problem – but don’t forget the Sam Raimi parts.’

“You will see just how Sam Raimi it is, in ways that will make fans of Evil Dead II very happy.”

Earlier this week, producer Richie Palmer addressed speculation that The Illuminati will make an appearance in the forthcoming Doctor Strange sequel.

When the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released in February, fans were shocked to see the introduction of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

This lead them to theorise that The Illuminati – a secret group made up of Charles, Mr Fantastic, Namor, Black Bolt, Strange and Iron Man – were going to be introduced .

“As you saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home , some rumours ended up being true, some did not,” Palmer said. “I would love to see Tony again, but some rumours are just rumours.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released on 5 May.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Cut Scene Teases Reunion With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home is already breaking numerous box office records and will likely be the highest grossing film of 2021. The film rightfully deserves its splendor after doing what no one would have thought was possible– bringing back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. The film features numerous returns, but Garfield and Maguire were what kept people coming back to theaters.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Tom Cruise’s MCU role may have leaked, and it’s not Iron Man

One of the most exciting MCU cameo rumors says Tom Cruise will play Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Specifically, Cruise would play the Superior Iron Man version from the comics. This Tony Stark variant comes from the multiverse, and the second Doctor Strange 2 trailer does indicate that there is a world where Ultron drones exist to help humanity. That’s a universe where Iron Man’s Ultron project would have been successful.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Rachel Mcadams
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 leak might’ve spoiled the Iron Man surprise

The month of March will bring Marvel fans more content, starting with the Spider-Man: No Way Home digital release and ending with the Moon Knight premiere. It’ll also deliver plenty of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors since that’s the main MCU topic right now. And it so happens that we have another Doctor Strange 2 rumor that details the highly anticipated Iron Man cameo.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Empire#Avengers#Illuminati#No Way Home
ComicBook

She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Marvel's Moon Knight: Trailer, Release Date, Casting, and Everything to Know

Moon Knight is just a few weeks away. The upcoming series, which is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Oscar Isaac as a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder. He is Marc Spector, a former boxer who inherits Ancient Egyptian God-like powers. He is also Steven Grant, an employee working at a gift shop. The actor is joined by Ethan Hawke, who plays the villain Arthur Harrow.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Says Quentin Tarantino's Film is a 'Gamechanger'

Zoe Saldana thinks that Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek film could have changed the franchise!. There is little doubt that fans are already expecting to see Zoe Saldana in Star Trek 4 and her return as Nyota Uhura is certainly a welcome one. However, it looks like the Avatar star actually had her eye on a completely different project. Saldana has just admitted that she was hoping to work on Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek movie because she believes it could have been a "gamechanger" for the franchise!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

When Is 'The Batman' on HBO Max?

2022 promises to be a great year for superhero fans and The Batman is a huge part of that. The first live-action Batman movie since Justice League, The Batman has a lot of expectations and hopes riding on it. Introducing Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, the film takes a look at Batman's early days in Gotham, with an ensemble cast playing important allies and enemies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

A Captain America-Doctor Strange Hybrid Character Leads Marvel's New Supernatural Team

A new supernatural team from Marvel's past is about to be introduced in an upcoming issue of Avengers. Marvel Comics is gearing up for its summer crossover event Judgment Day, which consists of The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day comes from writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti, and June's Avengers #57 serves as a lead-in to the event by debuting a never-before-seen team of Secret Invaders led by a brand-new character that appears to be a hybrid of Captain Americaand Doctor Strange named Sgt. Szardos, Soldier Supreme of World War II.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Sam Raimi Reveals He Would Like To Make a Batman Film

In a recent interview with Empire, director Sam Raimi, who is best known for directing Spider-Man and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, revealed that he would be willing to jump ship from Marvel and direct a Batman film. He explained, “I’ve always loved Batman. If I...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Benedict Cumberbatch Says Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Is 'On The Level Of Spider-Man No Way Home'

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch says that this movie is on the level of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The MCU actor explained what he meant in the latest issue of Empire Magazine. During a feature about the highly-anticipated Marvel movie, Cumberbatch explained that the scope of this film matches the ambition of Tom Holland's wildly-successful Spidey crossover. From the little that fans have seen of Multiverse of Madness, that seems to be the direction things are heading. Patrick Stewart popping in as Professor X during the trailer must be small potatoes if they're holding the biggest bombshells for the release. Nevertheless, the Doctor Strange star is planting his flag now, Multiverse of Madness is going to be just as wild for fans as No Way Home was. If this prediction becomes reality, Marvel fans are in for a good time this summer.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2 Director Reportedly Wants To Direct A Batman Movie

Doctor Strange 2 Director Reportedly Wants To Direct A Batman Movie. Prolific director, Sam Raimi is best known for the classic horror series, Evil Dead which continued on 1992's Army of Darkness and equated to be rebooted for different franchises throughout the years. Raimi's last continuation of the Evil Dead series was on Netflix's Ash vs. Evil Dead, which lasted for 3 Seasons. With the director's success on the horror franchise, Raimi shifted into the superhero genre back in 2002, when he directed Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, and given with the box-office success of the first two films, Raimi developed it into a trilogy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Director Reveals If Spider-Man Exists In New Movie's Universe

Morbius' director reveals if Spider-Man exists in the movie's universe. Daniel Espinosa has been asked about Spider-Man almost as much as the subject of his film. He talked to CinemaBlend about the Wall-Crawler and where he fits into the picture with Jared Leto's anti-hero. In short, his answer is that Spidey is swinging around somewhere, but that doesn't exactly mean that audiences will see him up front. That's a win for all the fans that want to see Tom Holland's version of the hero swinging around against all these villains in the Sony Universe. However, in this case, there might be another Spider-Man wearing that mask first. Initial trailers for the movie showed off a version of the Avenger in the background on posters. But, addition intrigue sprung from the fact that the images featured a suit that looked like the Sam Raimi version of the character rather than the MCU's Spidey. There's a lot to unpack, honestly.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel First Look: Doctor Strange: Nexus of Nightmares #1

Nightmare has invaded Doctor Strange’s dreams and turned them into terrible nightmares! These dark feelings now inhabit every fiber of Doctor Strange’s waking life and has left him weak and unable to protect the realm! Now, Baron Mordo and Nightmare are ready to strike! Can Stephen shake Nightmare’s grip over him? Or will the world be lost to Nightmare’s dream realm forever!
COMICS
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy