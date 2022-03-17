ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Why Netflix Is Moving to Collect Fees From Password-Sharing Violators

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ne6JX_0ei1SGz700

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix is kicking the tires on a new way to extract money from people who have been leeching off someone else’s account.

In a test rolling out soon in three countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru — Netflix will prompt members who share their accounts with those outside their households with an option to pay for up to two additional users. The “Extra Member” price in the tests is less than what it would cost to sign up for a separate account: In Costa Rica, for instance, it will be $2.99/month to add a user outside your household, on top of the price of the primary account ($12.99/month for the Standard plan in the country).

To be clear, this is just a test: Rule-breakers in other parts of the world don’t need to freak out yet. Netflix might decide to not expand the Extra Member strategy outside the three test markets.

But after years of tolerating customers sharing their Netflix passwords with friends, which is explicitly banned by its terms of use, why is Netflix doing this now? In short: Netflix’s business strategy is shifting from a focus on high subscriber growth to higher yield per subscriber.

When Netflix’s No. 1 priority was to get big fast, it gave tacit approval to account-sharing behavior — and execs even touted the phenomenon. “We love people sharing Netflix whether they’re two people on a couch or 10 people on a couch,” co-founder Reed Hastings said at the 2016 CES tradeshow. “That’s a positive thing, not a negative thing.”

Fast-forward to today, and Netflix’s blistering-hot subscriber growth has cooled down , particularly in the U.S., its most mature market. Last year more than 90% of Netflix subscriber growth came from outside the U.S. and Canada. CFO Spence Neumann, speaking at last week’s Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, insisted there’s still plenty of runway for Netflix to add more members globally, citing relatively low penetration in much of the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

With Netflix focused on improving profitability — it has told investors it expects to be free cash flow positive this year, after breaking even in 2021 — it needs to increasingly look beyond sub growth to drive top-line revenue. As Neumann put it: “We’re focused on healthy growth across a combination of memberships and pricing.”

The company has been pulling the most obvious lever to generate higher revenue per subscriber: Netflix earlier this year hiked prices in the U.S. (for the third time in three years) as well as in Canada, the U.K. and Ireland .

Netflix could get a healthy bump in incremental fees from password-piggybacking users. Given how widespread unauthorized password-sharing is, it’s potentially low-hanging fruit: About 36% of Americans said they share their Netflix account login with relatives and 13% do so with friends, according to an Advertising Research Foundation survey of 10,400 U.S. adults conducted in the second half of 2021.

As Netflix goes down the road of trying to convert password-borrowing users into paying members, it will have to walk a fine line — it wants to get paid its due, while at the same time not coming across as punitive, money-grubbing capitalists.

For the tests in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, for example, there’s no plan currently to automatically tack on a surcharge for subscribers who continue to flout the password-sharing rules. The streamer is positioning the test as a prompt to let members comply with its terms, not a crackdown on rogue behavior. For now, Netflix is running the test of payment options for non-household users to evaluate whether (or how) to launch those to the U.S. and other markets.

Also note that Netflix’s password-sharing rules apply to individuals in a customer’s household — not the physical confines of a domicile. So it’s OK for, say, a kid away at college to use her parent’s Netflix account. But sharing it with everyone in the dorm, no.

One other point: The structure of Netflix’s tiered pricing plans already account for sharing among multiple users. The entry-level Basic plan allows just for a single stream at a time, making it pretty useless to share with a buddy whether or not they’re a “household member.” The Standard package is limited to two concurrent HD streams per account; the highest-priced Premium tier allows up to four simultaneous streams.

Netflix is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 earnings on April 19 after market close, where it’s a good bet this new test will be discussed.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Keith Olbermann Isn’t Returning to MSNBC — and He Wants You to Know Why

Click here to read the full article. Keith Olbermann must be The Worst Person in the World this week to anyone who works for MSNBC or NBC News. The longtime sports and news personality spent Thursday afternoon producing an epic 21-post Twitter rant telling of a convoluted effort to return to MSNBC, where he once served as the linchpin of its primetime lineup. Over the course of 11 years and emails and comments sent between an array of senior NBCUniversal executives that run the gamut — from former NBCU News Group chief Pat Fili-Krushel and former NBC News Chairman Andy Lack...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix Will Prompt Subscribers to Pay for Users Outside Their Households in New Test to Address Unauthorized Password Sharing (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households — a new attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing. According to the Netflix terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.” After years of turning a blind eye to password-sharing behavior that falls outside that requirement, the company last year ran a limited test prompting users to enter their account credentials as a way to nudge freeloaders into paying for their own accounts. Now, in an upcoming test...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

‘Soft & Quiet’ Review: ‘White People Are the Worst’ in Real-Time Blumhouse Thriller

That homemade cherry pie you see Emily carrying in the opening scene of “Soft & Quiet”? It’s not what you think. But then, neither is Emily, a tall blond kindergarten teacher who cuts through the woods behind school to attend a gathering of like-minded women. Women who call themselves “Daughters for Aryan Unity” and complain about concepts such as “reverse racism.” Upon arriving, Emily removes the aluminum foil and reveals a giant swastika carved into the crust. It’s her idea of a joke — like the transgressive Nazi salute she sneaks in the parking lot after the meeting.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This brutal new Netflix suspense movie is leaving viewers in tears

2022 is going to be a huge year for Netflix original movies, with big titles coming soon including Ana de Armas’ much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. As well as Knives Out 2, The Gray Man, plus huge recent releases like Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project. Another big Netflix original film in recent weeks has been Against the Ice, starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a story that’s leaving some viewers emotionally devastated at the heroism and courage displayed herein.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
BGR.com

This is the new Netflix crime series everyone will be talking about

Not everyone was blown away by Karin Slaughter’s 2019 novel Pieces of Her, with some of the novelist’s fans taking to Amazon’s review section to lament that this one seemed a bit more plodding or by-the-numbers than some of her other works. Be that as it may, though, there’s some gorgeous prose to be found in this story, which also easily lent itself to a TV adaptation. One that, in fact, just hit Netflix on Friday, March 4, with Toni Collette in the role of the mother who’s central to the narrative (Laura Oliver).
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Research#Extra
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Shropshire Star

Netflix announces price increase for its subscription packages

Basic and standard packages will go up by £1 per month. Netflix has announced it will be increasing the price of its subscription packages for new and existing members. The basic and standard plan will both increase by £1 a month to £6.99 and £10.99 respectively, while the premium tier will go up by £2 to £15.99.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Disney Keeps One Major Pandemic Change (You May Not Like It)

Escaping to a theme park is one of the ways that we, as adults, toss our responsibilities to the wind and connect with our childlike joys. Sometimes you just need to enjoy the charms of the day, get yourself an ice cream cone, and pretend for a day or three that the world is not as complicated and terrible as it sometimes seems.
TRAVEL
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Mom: Everything To Know About His Model Mother Maye

Elon Musk’s mother Maye was an important figure in his life while growing up in South Africa. Learn more about her and her eventful life here. Elon Musk, 50, may be known as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world with roles in Tesla Motors, PayPal, and SpaceX, but before he was in the spotlight, he grew up with one of his biggest influences, his mother Maye Musk. Maye, 73, was a life-changing parent to Elon and his siblings, Kimbal and Tosca, but she’s also led a successful and impressive life of her own. Find out more about her below/
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix's New 'Suspenseful' Series Terrifies Viewers

Netflix recently debuted one of its newest "suspenseful" sci-fi shows on the streaming platform and it's no secret from the looks of social media that it is terrifying viewers. If you've perused the streaming service lately, you've likely noticed Archive 81 in the most-watched categories. Though it has slipped out of the Top 10 since its Jan. 14 drop, the series revolves around an archivist (Mamoudou Athie) who "takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult."
TV SERIES
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
Forbes

Samsung Announces Free Upgrade For Millions Of Galaxy Smartphones

Millions more Galaxy smartphone owners will soon be able to take advantage of a powerful new app from Samsung. Announced In November of last year, Expert RAW enables a host of advanced camera functions plus improved picture quality, particularly in zoom shots. Unfortunately, it was initially restricted to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
Variety

Variety

53K+
Followers
49K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy