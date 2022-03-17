ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees announce 2-year extension for 1B Anthony Rizzo

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWojk_0ei1SF6O00

The New York Yankees announced a two-year contract extension Thursday for first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

The deal includes a player opt-out clause after the 2022 season. Earlier reports pegged the value of the extension at $32 million.

Rizzo, 32, was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs before the trade deadline last year. He finished the season with 22 homers, 61 RBIs and a .248 batting average in 141 games.

Rizzo, a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, played for the Cubs when they won the World Series in 2016, posting 32 homers, 109 RBIs and batting .292 in 155 games during the regular season.

In the World Series, he had one homer, five RBIs and a .360 batting average in seven games.

The previous season, also as a Cub, Rizzo led the National League in games (160) and plate appearances (701).

For his 11-year career, Rizzo has 251 homers, 814 RBIs, a .268 batting average, a .369 on-base percentage and a .481 slugging percentage.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Parkland Talk

Anthony Rizzo Makes Free Agency Decision

It was a crazy off-season in baseball with the 99-day lockout, but Parkland’s own Anthony Rizzo is officially heading back to the New York Yankees. Rizzo signed a two deal worth $32 million with an opt-out after year one. A 2007 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox that same year. In 2010, Rizzo was traded to the San Diego Padres in a deal for All-Star first basemen Adrian Gonzalez.
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Yu Darvish's Influence on Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Signing With Chicago

How Darvish influenced Suzuki's decision to join Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Seiya Suzuki was going through his free agency process, he communicated with big leaguers who have already made the transition from Japan's NPB to Major League Baseball. Including one former Cubs ace: Yu Darvish. Suzuki,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
theScore

Report: Villar agrees to join Cubs on 1-year, $6M deal

The Chicago Cubs and infielder Jonathan Villar agreed on a one-year, $6-million contract, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal also reportedly includes performance bonuses and a mutual option for 2023. Villar hit .249/.322/.416 with 18 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases in 142 games last season...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Homer
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/19/22

MLB.com | AJ Cassavell: The Yankees traded Luke Voit yesterday as the long-awaited other shoe finally dropped. Voit never seemed long for this team, and the Yankees saw fit to get what they could for their erstwhile starting first baseman. He should fit well on his new roster; the Padres have Eric Hosmer at first base, but no obvious DH. For the Yankees’ part, they were able recoup the 34th pick in the 2020 Draft, Justin Lange. The young right-hander ranked inside the Padres’ top-ten prospects prior to the trade, and represents another talented project for the Yankees’ minor league player development team to work on.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#The New York Yankees#The Chicago Cubs#The National League#Field Level Media#St Louis Cardinals#Padres
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

47K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy