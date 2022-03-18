ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cheltenham Festival 2022 Day 4 tips: A Plus Tard headlines Friday’s schedule in Gold Cup

By Nick Robson
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Le461_0ei1SEDf00

A Plus Tard can defy the statistics and provide Henry de Bromhead with back-to-back wins in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Second to stablemate Minella Indo 12 months ago, plenty felt he just did not quite get up the hill.

However, considering he had a dual Gold Cup winner in Al Boum Photo behind in third, that is a very harsh view to take.

Quite simply, Minella Indo was the better horse on the day but since then he has been beaten at Down Royal, pulled up in the King George and been beaten over six lengths by Conflated in the Irish Gold Cup, suggesting winning the blue riband has left its mark.

Meanwhile A Plus Tard waltzed to victory in the Betfair Chase on his reappearance and while holes can be picked in that form, he probably should have won the Savills Chase too but he was mugged on the line by Galvin.

The general view is the stiffer stamina test at Cheltenham will play even more to Galvin’s strengths, and he did win the National Hunt Chase after all. But nine times out of 10 Rachael Blackmore would have been a bit more patient in the Savills and she would probably admit she kicked for home a bit soon.

Proper spring ground will definitely be in his favour, less so Galvin, and the horse himself will have no idea that those who are beaten on their first run in a Gold Cup have a wretched record when trying to win it second time around.

King George winner Tornado Flyer once again looks a big price and can hit the frame.

Friday’s best bets

CHELTENHAM: 1.30 Pied Piper, 2.10 Top Bandit, 2.50 Shantreusse, 3.30 A Plus Tard, 4.10 Winged Leader, 4.50 Mount Ida, 5.30 I A CONNECT (NAP).

DONCASTER: 1.20 Stokes, 2.00 Broadway Joe, 3.40 Poetria, 3.20 Lough Salt, 4.00 Lounge Lizard, 4.35 Manothepeople, 5.10 Robiola.

FAKENHAM: 1.10 Rewired, 1.45 Coole Well, 2.25 Go Steady, 3.05 Justified, 3.45 Ridgeway, 4.25 Vinnie’s Getaway, 5.00 Activial.

NEWCASTLE: 5.45 Saulire Star, 6.15 The Cola Kid, 6.45 Ionian Sea, 7.15 Lucia Joy, 7.45 Fennaan, 8.15 Gowanlad.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.20 Astrophysics, 6.00 Harbour Storm, 6.30 Man On A Mission, 7.00 Dalby Forest, 7.30 Cuban Breeze, 8.00 Northern, 8.30 Star Of St James.

DOUBLE: I A Connect and A Plus Tard.

It could be another red-letter day at Prestbury Park for De Bromhead as his Shantreusse looks a real player in the Albert Bartlett.

This was the race Minella Indo caused a 50-1 shock in a few years ago when he was a virtual unknown outside De Bromhead’s yard, and Shantreusse has a similar profile in that he is already crying out for fences.

He is also more than useful over hurdles and despite winning in heavy ground the last twice, it may just be that he actually improves for better ground - which will surely be against Hillcrest.

Gordon Elliott’s Pied Piper can make his course experience pay in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Rarely do you see Grade Two fields dismissed with such disdain as when Pied Piper strolled to a nine-length victory on Trials Day.

He had already beaten Willie Mullins’ Vauban the day they both made their debut and while Mullins stressed how much Vauban would improve for the run, the same could be said of Pied Piper.

Trained by John Gosden on the Flat, he reached a mark of 96 and although Vauban was a Listed winner in France, Pied Piper has far more experience.

Elliott can also strike with Top Bandit in the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old has been put away since winning three of his four starts over hurdles before Christmas - but he also had five bumpers to gain experience.

As is his wont, Elliott sent him over for an early sighter of Cheltenham in October, where he proved decent ground will be no issue. He looks the stable’s main hope in this.

There is little between Mullins’ Elimay and Elliott’s Mount Ida on official ratings and there was only half a length separating them when they last met.

Mount Ida came out on top that day, and she is 3lb better off here on ground that should suit at a track she is already proven on, making her hard to beat in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase.

The Cullentra Team could also end the meeting on a high with I A Connect in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Fergus Gregory, attached to Olly Murphy who has a close relationship with Elliott, was booked some time ago and his victory over Imperial Cup winner Suprise Package last time out now looks incredibly strong form.

Billaway aims to make it third time lucky in the St. James’s Place FestivalGord Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase, but he is perhaps better when the mud is flying.

The two years younger Winged Leader beat him easy on decent ground early in the season and can confirm the form for David Christie.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cheltenham Festival defends safety record after horse deaths

Organisers of the Cheltenham Festival have defended its safety record saying that the welfare of horses is its priority. The event has come under fire following the deaths of four horses. The League Against Cruel Sports said the animals were being "sacrificed for entertainment" while the RSPCA said it was...
ANIMALS
The Independent

France beat England to claim Six Nations grand slam for first time in 12 years

France won the grand slam and a first Six Nations title in 12 years with a 25-13 victory over England in a thrilling Test match in Paris.After Ireland secured a bonus-point victory over Scotland earlier on Saturday, France knew they had to beat England to take the title and they didn’t disappoint.Tries from Gael Fickou, Francois Cros and Antoine Dupont secured the title for Les Bleus in front of a raucous crowd at the Stade de France."Twelve years is a very long time,” France team manager Raphael Ibanez told ITV after the victory. “It's been an intense final game but...
WORLD
The Independent

Six Nations 2022: What are the title permutations and who can still win?

The Six Nations 2022 will play its final round on Saturday and there are only two teams who are still in a chance of winning the title.France could win the Grand Slam after an impressive campaign has seen them defeat Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy so far. England now stand in their way and it will be a bruising encounter in Paris. Eddie Jones’ men don’t have anything to play for but pride as they have suffered two losses in the competition so far.LIVE: Follow France vs England LIVE! Defending champions Wales are also not within a shot after suffering...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Elliott
The Independent

Kraigg Brathwaite’s masterclass of defence leaves England slim chance of victory

Marathon man Kraigg Brathwaite completed a masterclass of defence and defiance to leave England a race against time after four days of the second Test in Barbados.The West Indies captain arrived at the crease on Thursday evening and hogged the stage until Saturday afternoon, digging his heels in for 11 hours and 51 minutes as he carved out a crucial 160 on a lifeless pitch at Kensington Oval.The hosts were finally wrapped up for 411 in an arduous 187.5 overs, a first-innings deficit of 96, leaving England less than four sessions to manufacture a winning position. By stumps openers Zak...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cheltenham Festival results: Every race winner and schedule for 2022 meeting

One of the biggest weeks in the racing calendar is fast approaching, with fans eagerly anticipating the Cheltenham Festival and all the raucous atmosphere it usually brings.Last year, Minella Indo won the Gold Cup with jockey Jack Kennedy, a 9/1 pre-race shout with the favourite, Al Boum Photo, coming home in third. Notable successes also came for Rachael Blackmore, first on Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle and later on Quilixios in the Triumph Hurdle.They were two of six wins the Irish jockey picked up across the weekend, earning her the Ruby Walsh Trophy along the way in a stellar...
SPORTS
The Independent

Saqib Mahmood eager to push for unlikely England victory on Test debut

Saqib Mahmood is desperate to make his England debut a winning one, banishing the aches and pains of a long stint in the field with an unlikely fifth day victory in Barbados.Just 19 wickets have fallen in the first four days on another regrettably one-paced pitch at the Kensington Oval, with West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite batting for more than 11-and-a-half hours for 160 to leave time in short supply.Brathwaite’s remarkable display of concentration frustrated a new-look English attack and put plenty of hard yards in their legs as they took 187.5 overs to bowl the hosts out.England will begin...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cheltenham Festival 2022 LIVE: Day 3 results after Flooring Porter retains title and Galopin Des Champs falls

Both feature races on day three of the Cheltenham Festival were won by the same horses as 12 months ago as Allaho and Flooring Porter repeated victories, but there was one big difference.Last year, despite achieving career highlights, they returned to deserted grandstands with only industry professionals in attendance and as much as they tried to replicate the famous atmosphere, they faced a thankless task.This time round, however, with the final two days of the meeting sold out weeks in advance, there were 70,000 on track to roar, cheer and applaud the two well-backed Irish-trained winners.In Allaho, sent off...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Challenge Cup#Cheltenham Festival#St James#The Savills Chase#The National Hunt Chase
The Independent

Jonny Sexton believes Triple Crown win is one step on Ireland’s road to success

Captain Johnny Sexton says Triple Crown success is just one step on Ireland’s journey as they build towards next year’s World Cup.The Irish claimed the first major silverware of Andy Farrell’s reign following a dominant 26-5 bonus-point victory over Scotland in Dublin.But Farrell’s men were denied outright Guinness Six Nations glory as France later completed the Grand Slam by defeating England in Paris.Tries from Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Josh Van Der Flier and Conor Murray threw down the gauntlet for Les Bleus, while Sexton added three conversions.The veteran fly-half is heartened by Ireland’s recent progress and, with one eye on...
WORLD
The Independent

England eye quick runs and wickets – look ahead to day five of the second Test

England need a glut of quick runs and 10 West Indian wickets on the final day in Barbados as they look to turn a meandering match into a memorable win.The first Test of the series flattened out into a lifeless draw as England fell six wickets short on day five in Antigua, and they will need to move fast and decisively to avoid the same fate in Bridgetown.Kraigg Brathwaite produced a mammoth defensive effort to leave the tourists racing against the clock, making 160 in 11 hours and 51 minutes. After taking 489 deliveries to bowl out the home captain...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wales vs Italy LIVE: Six Nations rugby result, final score and reaction as Italy earn first win since 2015

Follow live coverage as Italy dramatically beat Wales 22-21 on the the final weekend of the Six Nations in Cardiff.There was a dramatic conclusion as, with Italy trailing by six points heading into the final minute, Ange Capuozzo scorched down the touchline and fed Edoardo Padovani to finish and put Italy within one point. Garbisi slotted the conversion for Italy to win 22-21 and claim their first Six Nations victory for seven years in the most dramatic of fashions.Follow Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: Six Nations rugby latest score and updatesDewi Lake, Owen Watkin and Josh Adams had all scored tries for Wales to put them ahead but Italy stayed in touch through the boot of Garbisi and Padovani before the dramatic conclusion.It was an emotional day for Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones. Fly-half Biggar became the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps for his country while lock Jones added more history to a stellar career by hitting the 150-cap landmark - a feat never previously achieved in international rugby - but they couldn’t celebrate with victory.Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Principality Stadium:
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
TechRadar

Cheltenham Festival live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

The highlights of the jump racing season, the Cheltenham Festival is a stampede on the senses, a four-day jamboree of 28 races and countless headpieces in the Gloucestershire countryside, culminating in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the jewel in the crown. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup free live stream in the UK and Ireland. Traveling abroad? Watch the Cheltenham Festival for free from anywhere with a VPN.
WORLD
The Independent

Turgid day’s play leaves England and West Indies heading for second Test draw

Overnight rain gave England some reason to hope to expect more than the three wickets they managed on Friday. More moisture in the surface? Some assistance in the air? Wishful thinking.It was, all told, a taxing day’s play – perhaps the most turgid of the series so far. England did at least finally bowl West Indies out for 411, squeezing the remaining six first-innings wickets out of 70.5 overs. England retaining a lead of 96, thanks to 3-118 from Jack Leach and two each for Ben Stokes and Saqib Mahmood.That was bumped to 136 by the time stumps was called,...
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Blackmore 1st female jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup when she rode A Plus Tard to victory on Friday. A Plus Tard, a 3-1 favorite, stormed up the hill for a comfortable victory as the pair avenged last year's second-place finish behind fellow Henry de Bromhead-trained runner Minella Indo.
SOCCER
The Independent

Rachael Blackmore makes Cheltenham Gold Cup history on A Plus Tard

Rachael Blackmore etched herself further into racing folklore as she added the Cheltenham Gold Cup to last year’s Grand National in guiding A Plus Tard to a runaway success in chasing’s blue riband.Not everything had gone right for A Plus Tard in last year’s Gold Cup when finishing runner-up to Henry de Bromhead-trained stablemate Minella Indo and the queen of jump jockeys felt she had unfinished business, having picked the wrong horse.So it proved, as the 3-1 favourite left last year’s winner in his wake following a ride timed to perfection.Stuck behind a wall of horses turning in, Blackmore was...
WORLD
BBC

Alan Rees: Sixties rugby and cricket star dies

Wales fly-half and Glamorgan cricketer Alan Rees has died at the age of 84. Rees won three rugby union caps in 1962, before switching codes to play rugby league for Leeds. He was also a regular for Glamorgan County Cricket for much of the sixties, allowing him to play professional sport across the year.
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy