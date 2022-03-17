St. Louis Cardinals’ ace Jack Flaherty receiving second opinion on shoulder injury
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty is receiving a second opinion on the shoulder injury that is sidelining him at the start of spring training.
The 26-year-old righty underwent a medical evaluation on March 15 after experiencing discomfort in his right shoulder. Flaherty previously missed a significant portion of the 2021 season because of a right shoulder strain .
Spring training was delayed by over a month due to the MLB lockout , with Major League Baseball barring players from communicating with coaches and the medical staff. When Flaherty arrived for camp, he reported the renewed issues in his throwing shoulder.
- Jack Flaherty stats (2021): 3.22 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 85/26 K/BB ratio, 78.1 innings pitched
According to Katie Woo of The Athletic , the Cardinals are now awaiting a second opinion on the results of Flaherty’s scans. Once another expert weighs in, St. Louis hopes to create a plan to treat Flaherty’s injury.
Related: MLB games today – Offseason schedule, MLB Opening Day 2022
Flaherty tossed 347.1 innings from 2018-’19, posting a 3.01 ERA with a 10.7 K/9 and a 3.62 K/BB ratio. While he made nine starts in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which also resulted in a compressed spring training, arm issues popped up in 2021.
Expected to be the Cardinals’ ace this season, losing Flaherty would be a significant blow for a team with aspirations of making the MLB playoffs . Already in the market for a bat to strengthen the lineup, St. Louis might now explore what it would cost to either acquire Frankie Montas or Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics.Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Previewing 2022 MLB season
More must-reads:
Comments / 1