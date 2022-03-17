ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene parrots Russian propaganda claim that Ukraine’s 2014 revolution was US-backed coup

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4WEG_0ei1S9tH00

Hours after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky brought a rare joint session of the House and Senate to their feet in applause, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene rejected his calls for support in a video replete with tropes from Russian propaganda.

Ms Greene, a first-term representative and alleged supporter of conspiracy theories such as QAnon, said she “weeps” at the “images of men, women and children” in Ukraine who’ve been wounded or killed by Russian attacks, but added that “cannot allow our compassion to blind us to reason and common sense” because a “potential war with Russia ” cannot be compared with America’s most recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Continuing, Ms Greene launched into a litany of false statements about the current conflict and Mr Zelensky’s government.

First, she claimed Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is part of an “eight-year long smouldering conflict in which peace agreements have repeatedly been violated for both sides”.

In reality, the “conflict” was launched in 2014 when Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered an unprovoked invasion of the Crimean Peninsula, which is recognised under international law as part of Ukraine’s sovereign territory. Mr Putin also fomented and backed separatist movements in the eastern half of Ukraine, in areas that now comprise the so-called “people’s republics” which he recognised to provide a pretext for the larger invasion he launched last month.

The Republican representative also claimed Ukraine is “a country in which [President] Joe Biden , [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, and [Utah Senator] Mitt Romney all have direct financial interests”.

None of what she said is accurate.

Similar Republican allegations against Mr Biden were the impetus behind Mr Trump’s attempted blackmail of Mr Zelensky in July 2019 — a scheme which led the House of Representatives to pass the first of two sets of articles of impeachment against him.

Mr Trump and other Republicans have frequently claimed — without evidence — that as Vice President in 2016, Mr Biden used the threat of withholding foreign aid to force Ukraine’s former president Petro Poroshenko, to fire a prosecutor who they say was investigating Mr Biden’s son Hunter, who briefly served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma.

Ms Greene’s assertion that Ms Pelosi and Mr Romney also have a “financial interest” in Ukraine is based on a false social media post which claims both have children on the boards of energy companies operating in Ukraine, though Ms Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr once sat on the board of a US energy firm called Viscoli.

Mr Romney has five sons: Tagg, Matt, Josh, Craig and Ben Romney. None of them appear to have any business interests in Ukraine whatsoever.

Ms Greene further alleged that Mr Zelensky’s government “only exists because the Obama state department helped to overthrow the previous regime”. Like her claims regarding the children of Mr Biden, Ms Pelosi and Mr Romney, it has no basis in reality. But allegations that the US fomented the 2014 Maidan Revolution — which toppled the government of Russia-aligned Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych — are a staple of Russian propaganda, and were a significant part of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s justification for invading Ukraine.

In reality, the 2014 revolution was sparked by Mr Yanukovych’s decision to renege on plans to sign a political association and free trade agreement with the European Union in favour of aligning Ukraine with Russia’s Eurasian Economic Union.

Mr Yanukovych fled the country after security forces under his control killed and wounded protesters in Kyiv, leading to the Ukrainian parliament voting to remove him from office by a margin of 328-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVYrj_0ei1S9tH00

One of Ms Greene’s Republican colleagues, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney , called her out for claiming “both sides” were responsible for cease-fire violations in a tweet Thursday.

“Putin is targeting and slaughtering civilians in a brutal unprovoked war against Ukraine, a sovereign democratic nation,” Ms Cheney said. “Only the Kremlin and their useful idiots would call that ‘a conflict in which peace agreements have been violated by both sides.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Joe Manchin seen swiping on iPad while Marjorie Taylor Greene looks for phone during Zelensky’s speech

As Ukraine’s embattled president spoke to the United States Congress, some lawmakers appeared more captivated by their devices than by the address.In one viral video clip, Senator Joe Manchin swiped on his iPad as Volodymyr Zelensky spoke. In another, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared not to participate in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian leader, instead rooting around for her phone.In the video of Mr Manchin, Mr Zelensky can be heard begging Congress for help fending off the Russian invasion.“We are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader says,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Viktor Yanukovych
Person
Petro Poroshenko
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Propaganda#Russian#Ukrainian#House#Senate#Republican
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
The Independent

Mitt Romney accuses Tulsi Gabbard of ‘treasonous lies’ that ‘may cost lives’ over Russia’s Ukraine invasion

Utah Sen Mitt Romney fiercely criticised former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii on Sunday and suggested that her remarks about the existence of so-called “US biolabs” in Ukraine would result in people being killed.The Republican senator accused his ex-House counterpart, who served as a Democrat but has shifted far to the right since leaving office, of spreading “treasonous lies” that amounted to “Russian propaganda”. His statement came in reference to a video posted by Ms Gabbard that claimed the existence of “25 to 30” US-funded biolabs that she went on to assert “if breached would release & spread deadly...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin's soldiers are 'looking for Ukrainian ammunition so they can shoot themselves in the leg and get sent home, intercepted Russian phone call reveals'

Vladimir Putin's forces are looking for Ukrainian ammunition so they can shoot themselves in the leg and get sent home, according to an intercepted Russian phone call. Audio reveals a Russian soldier telling his mother that his unit 'want to find some 7.62 bullets, the Ukrainian ones' instead of 5.62mm ammunition being used in Russian AK-74's, to wound themselves with, adding that others 'already did this'.
MILITARY
MSNBC

Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

Chris Hayes on the “stunning” number of estimated Russian casualties in just two weeks: “This might be one of the things that Vladimir Putin fears most. Because no amount of propaganda, no amount of state media can lie to you about whether your son is dead or alive.”March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy