ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Gets April Premiere Date — Watch Teaser

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w89ax_0ei1S3av00

Click here to read the full article.

The Flight Attendant is about to take off again.

Season 2 of Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max caper is set to premiere Thursday, April 21, EW.com reports. Two episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by Episodes 3 and 4 on April 28. Subsequent installments will unspool weekly through May 26.

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant will find Cuoco’s Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time,” according to the official logline. “But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

The above teaser trailer culminates in a return visit to the Mind Palace (or so it seems), where Cassie is confronted by a not-so-sober version of herself.

As previously reported , Sharon Stone is set to recur on the HBO Max dramedy as Cassie’s estranged mother Lisa. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism (and seeing their mother/daughter relationship damaged by it), “Lisa no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare,” per the official character breakdown.

Also on the casting front, Mo McRae ( Sons of Anarchy ), Callie Hernandez ( Soundtrack ) and JJ Soria ( Army Wives ) have boarded the show as series regulars, with Cheryl Hines ( Curb Your Enthusiasm ), Jessie Ennis ( Mythic Quest ), Mae Martin ( Feel Good ), Margaret Cho ( Drop Dead Diva ), Santiago Cabrera ( Salvation, Star Trek: Picard ) and Shohreh Aghdashloo ( The Expanse ) filling recurring roles. ( Get character details here .)

Zosia Mamet (as Annie), Griffin Matthews (Shane), Deniz Akdeniz (Max) and Rosie Perez (Megan) are all set to return for the new season, along with recurring guest stars T.R. Knight (Davey), Yasha Jackson (Jada) and Audrey Grace Marshall (Young Cassie).

Are you looking forward to The Flight Attendant ‘s return? Hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

TVLine Items: The Rookie Spinoff Casting, Tony Awards Date and More

Click here to read the full article. The Rookie‘s potential FBI-themed spinoff has enlisted two more agents: Kat Foster (‘Til Death) and Felix Solis (Ozark) will guest-star in the two-episode backdoor pilot, starring Niecy Nash (Claws) as the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy, our sister site Deadline reports. In the yet-to-be-scheduled installments, Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark (Nash) when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Foster will play Special Agent Casey Fox, who has been on...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Mandy Patinkin-Led Murder Mystery Scores Series Order at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. The mystery of Mandy Patinkin‘s next TV role has officially been solved: Hulu has ordered to series Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, an hourlong drama starring the Homeland vet. Initially ordered to pilot last September, the 10-episode series asks, “How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something… but is one of them a killer?” Patinkin will star as Rufus Cotesworth, the world’s once-greatest detective, who aims to discover the truth at all costs...
TV SERIES
TVLine

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Dead at 63 After Hip Surgery Complications

Click here to read the full article. Hall of Fame wrestler Scott Hall died Monday at the age of 63, WWE has confirmed. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion had been on life support since Saturday after suffering serious complications from hip replacement surgery, per PWTorch. Longtime friend and former tag team partner Kevin Nash paid tribute to Hall on Monday, announcing his family’s intent to remove him from life support. “Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash wrote....
WWE
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
Santiago Cabrera
Person
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Person
Cheryl Hines
Person
Zosia Mamet
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Mo Mcrae
Person
Margaret Cho
Person
T.r. Knight
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
NJ.com

Hallmark Channel movie schedule for March 2022: Premiere dates, synopsis, cast, how to watch

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are premiering three new movies in March, in addition to a new season of “When Calls the Heart.”. Below is a complete guide on what to know about the release date, cast, and synopsis of both of the movies that will air on The Hallmark Channel and the one movie that will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in March 2022.
MOVIES
WHAS 11

See Derek and Julianne Hough Perform Classic Movie Routines in Pre-Oscars Special (Exclusive)

Derek and Julianne Hough are celebrating the classic routines from beloved Oscar movies in Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough. The ABC special, airing one week before the Academy Awards, features the siblings, choreographers and professional dancers as they recreate legendary cinematic performances with the help of special guest stars like Kevin Bacon, John Stamos, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Amber Riley, Charli D'Amelio and newly minted Screen Actors Guild Award winner Ariana DeBose.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ernie Hudson Joins Reboot of Beloved Sci-Fi Drama

Legendary actor Ernie Hudson has joined the reboot of the beloved sci-fi drama Quantum Leap. Deadline reports that Hudson will star opposite Raymond Lee in the pilot episode of the potential new series, which is a sequel to the original. The Quantum Leap revival picks up 30 years after Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett first stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and disappeared.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Christmas Movies#Cia#The Mind Palace#Hbo#Marga
TVLine

TVLine Items: This Is Us Star's ABC Pilot, Winchesters Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Another This Is Us star is making post-Pearson plans as the NBC drama nears its series finale. Chris Sullivan (aka Toby) has nabbed the lead in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Son in Law, our sister site Deadline reports. Sullivan’s character, a divorcé named Jake with a 21-year-old daughter, finds new love with a woman named Asha. Unfortunately, Asha is basically South Asian royalty, and her parents — especially Asha’s loving-but-controlling mother — don’t approve of her marrying a working-class plumbing contractor. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * The CW’s Supernatural prequel pilot The...
TV SERIES
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Bachelorette: Gabby and Rachel to Both Star in Season 19 Together

Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Two of Clayton’s final three women will start their own search for love in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will both star together in the upcoming Season 19, ABC has announced. The news was revealed during Tuesday’s season finale of The Bachelor, which saw Clayton break up with Gabby and Rachel on his way to pursue Susie, who he offered his final rose. Susie initially rejected him, but they revealed they patched things up and are dating now on the live aftershow. (Click here for our...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Clarissa Explains It All Revival Was Reportedly 'Squashed' at Nickelodeon

Click here to read the full article. Melissa Joan Hart explained it all when asked what became of the Clarissa Explains It All revival that was in development at Nickelodeon some four years ago. In March 2018, Hart was poised to reprise her role as Clarissa Darling in a revival of the 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom; original series creator Mitchell Kriegman was also due to return, as EP. But on Saturday at a ’90s Con panel in Hartford, Conn. (where she was appearing with the cast of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch), Hart told an inquiring fan it was deemed that Clarissa had nothing...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Inside Line: Scoop on NCIS Crossover, 9-1-1, NCIS: LA, Legacies, The Flash, Wheel of Time, Riverdale and More!

Click here to read the full article. Is 9-1-1‘s Buck still a baddish boy? Has Riverdale bomb bonded “Barchie”? Is Chicago Fire‘s Sylvie a goner? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Is there anything to tease about Buck’s storyline in the second half of 9-1-1 Season 5? –Jamie Lee Remember when Buck used to be the firehouse’s resident wild card, constantly full of surprises? Having seen 9-1-1’s spring premiere, we can confirm that the 118’s reformed bad boy still has a few tricks up his sleeve. We’re not guaranteeing that you’re going...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Young Rock's Stars Promise More Wrestling, Fresh Struggles in Season 2

Click here to read the full article. When Season 1 of NBC’s Young Rock came to an end, a lot of fans said they wanted more wrestling added to the mix. And that’s exactly what they’ll get when the sitcom returns for a heartfelt Season 2 this Tuesday at 8/7c. Young Dewey will fight in the ring during a daydream sequence in the season opener, and Adrian Groulx, who plays the youngest Rock, had to rock wrestling shorts to pull off the scene. But he says it was totally worth it. “I loved being out there,” a beaming Groulx tells TVLine. “Even...
NFL
TVLine

The Bachelor Season Finale Recap: Did Clayton Get Left Out in the Cold?

Click here to read the full article. The Bachelor‘s Clayton loves all three of his final women, of course — but which one does he love the most? As Tuesday’s season finale begins, he has managed to get back in the good graces of Gabby and Rachel, even after last night’s “rose ceremony from hell,” where they found out he was in love with both of them and was “intimate” with both of them, too. But that’s not enough for him: He still can’t stop thinking about Susie, who walked out on him after hearing what he did with the other two....
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
TVLine

In Superfun Ms. Marvel Trailer, Kamala Khan Turns Her Fantasy Into Reality — Get Disney+ Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. “It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who get to save the world,” Kamala Khan laments in the first trailer for Disney+’s Ms. Marvel. But that will change on Wednesday, June 8, when Disney+’s latest live-action Marvel series begins hitting your screens. Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan (played by newcomer Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she...
MOVIES
TVLine

William Hurt, Oscar Winner and Broadcast News Actor, Dead at 71

Click here to read the full article. William Hurt, Oscar winner and star of Broadcast News and Children of a Lesser God, has died, our sister site Deadline reports. He was 71. “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his son Will said in a statement Sunday. “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.” Hurt was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, which later spread to the bone. Years after starring opposite...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

36K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy