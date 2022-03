UTICA, N.Y. (WHEC) — After taking two of three from Sacred Heart in the Atlantic Hockey Quarterfinals last weekend, (4) RIT Men’s Hockey team couldn’t get the job done against (6) Air Force in a one-game semifinal, falling 4-3. Aiden Hansen-Bukata evened the score at 1 midway through the 2nd period for the Tigers, who outshot the Falcons, 27-26 on the evening. That preceded a Dan Willet game-tying goal on a power play early in the 3rd before Grady Hobbs did the same a little more than a minute later. The dead-heat was short-lived, as Air Force retook the lead for good just under halfway through the period.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO