You know that phrase "you are what you eat"? Nutrition scientists are getting to the bottom of what that means with an emerging area of research called precision nutrition. It's a growing field of study that assumes each person may have unique responses to eating specific foods and nutrients – and blends data based on genetics, behavior, socioeconomics, environment and eating patterns to potentially develop diets that are personalized to improve health and help prevent chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease.

DIETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO