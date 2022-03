The story continues, but a chapter is ending. Last month, AT&T became the first major U.S. carrier to shut down its 3G cellular network. T-Mobile will be the next to go, followed by Verizon later this year. With 3G traffic representing a sliver of traffic on their networks, all three carriers are motivated to reuse the spectrum allocated to 3G as they continue to build out their 5G networks while improving the performance of their 4G networks. In doing so, they reap what was once an exciting hotbed to feed a future that's so far elicited a collective shrug from consumers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO