March Madness To Preempt Some News On 6 Newscasts Thursday And Friday

Live coverage of the 2022 NCAA Tournament will affect some of News On 6's newscasts for Thursday and Friday.

There won't be a News On 6 at Noon or 6 p.m. newscast. News On 6 at 4 will air but may be shortened if today's games go long. In addition, we will have a special hour-long edition of News On 6 from 5-6 p.m. News On 6 at 9 will still air in its entirety on the Tulsa CW.

News On 6's at 10 p.m. will start about an hour later.