Know who’s coming and going with the eufy Security Video Smart Lock. It’s a doorbell, camera, and lock in 1 device and includes Video Doorbell notification technology and Smart Lock fingerprint security. Moreover, enter inside of your home in under 1 second with the rapid processing power of the fingerprint chip. It also includes an anti-slip film to prevent your finger from slipping in the rain or snow. And, with advanced matching algorithms, it analyzes the most-used fingerprints during every press. Furthermore, this smart security camera boasts a 2K camera, enabling you to notice every detail. And the 160° large field-of-view angle and 4″3 format allow you to see everyone and everything clearly without leaving your home. Finally, Wide Dynamic Range technology ensures that your videos are clear, even on the brightest days.

