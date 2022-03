CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Those who welcomed a new baby to their family in 2021 could qualify to receive up to $5,000 on their tax refund this year. This is due to two tax credits in the $1.9 trillion aid package President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021. Parents who meet eligibility requirements would receive $3,600 thanks to an expanded child tax credit and a $1,400 stimulus check for dependents, according to Andy Phillips, director at the Tax Institute at H&R Block.

