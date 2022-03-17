ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in Southwest Florida this weekend

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Eric Raddatz from Florida Weekly joined More in the Morning on Thursday to talk about things to do this weekend in Southwest Florida.

At the top of our list is the St. Patrick’s Day Block Party in the Fort Myers River District!

The downtown party will be held on Thursday, March 17 from 4-8 p.m. There will be live music, food from the downtown restaurants and plenty of beer — plus it’s free to attend!

The Art Walks The Runway fashion is also being held at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center on March 18-19 at 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

#Southwest Florida#Beer#Block Party#Live Music#Art#Florida Weekly
