Mets' Travis Jankowski: Invited to Mets' camp

 2 days ago

Jankowski joined the Mets as a non-roster invitee Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New...

The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Eric Hosmer’s reaction to Padres’ Luke Voit trade

The San Diego Padres just acquired first baseman Luke Voit from the New York Yankees. The Padres already have a first baseman in place in Eric Hosmer, which will only spark more trade rumors involving the veteran. However, new Padres manager Bob Melvin says Voit will primarily be the designated...
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
FOX Sports

Mets newcomer Canha boosted by Showalter's compliments

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — In his first week of spring training camp with a new team, New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha already possesses something all players want from their manager: trust. Canha has earned it, new Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “Trustworthy guy, guy you can...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Mets, Phillies front office exec lands new job with MLB Network

Former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies front office executive Ruben Amaro Jr. has joined the MLB Network as an analyst. According to an MLB Network release, Amaro has most recently contributed to NBC Sports Philadelphia as a Phillies analyst, a role he will continue this season. Amaro was with the Mets from 2018-2019, serving as a first base coach before he was moved to the front office as a special advisor.
MLB
Travis Jankowski
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
Q 105.7

Who Will Be The New York Mets DH On Opening Day?

As New York Mets manager Buck Showalter wanders the team's spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, who will be that Opening Day designated hitter for his team, must be rolling through his mind. Yes, the obvious righty or lefty pitcher that you're facing plays into into it. However, sometimes, managers are stuck between veterans with albatross-like contracts and young talent, that if given a chance, may blossom into an All Star. The veteran usually gets the benefit of the doubt and the starting nod. I think that may a familiar situation for the Mets new skipper.
SPORTS
Bradenton Herald

New York Yankees Trade 1B Luke Voit to San Diego Padres

BRADENTON, Fla. — Yankees first baseman Luke Voit has been traded to the San Diego Padres in exchange for right-hander Justin Lange. MLB insider Jon Heyman was first to report the trade. New York made an announcement making the deal official moments later. Voit was penciled in to start...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ben Rortvedt: Dealing with Grade 1 oblique strain

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Rortvedt is dealing with a Grade 1 oblique strain, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Rortvedt will be shut down from hitting for five days after being diagnosed with the Grade 1 strain, and Boone expressed concern regarding the catcher's availability for Opening Day. The 24-year-old was expected to compete with Kyle Higashioka for playing time at catcher during spring training, but Rortvedt's shutdown means that Higashioka could begin the 2022 campaign as the Yankees' primary catcher.
MLB
#Mets#Phillies
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Exits with trainer

Urias was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the top of the third inning with an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urias was advancing from first base on a Pedro Severino double in the top of the third, but he pulled...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Late scratch Saturday

Rodgers was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants for an unspecified reason, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Scratches from spring lineups aren't always due to injuries, so it's not yet clear whether Rodgers is hurt or whether he'll be available off the bench. Alan Trejo will enter the lineup at second base and bat seventh.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Nearing batting practice

Marte (oblique) said Friday he hopes to take batting practice within the next couple days, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Marte has been limited by a sore oblique to open camp and unsurprisingly isn't in either lineup for Friday's intrasquad game. Manager Buck Showalter previously said the veteran outfielder isn't dealing with structural damage, and he's expected to be back on the field before too long and be available for Opening Day, per Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News.
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB
New York Mets
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Scott Oberg: Back on 60-day injured list

Oberg (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The move clears space for the Rockies to add the newly-signed Alex Colome. Oberg underwent surgery to address blood clots last March, a procedure which was thought to be potentially career-ending. There hasn't been any indication that he's expected back this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Arrives at camp

Tapia (not injury related) reported to spring training Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Tapia was a late arrival to camp due to visa issues, but he'll now be able to begin working out with the team after missing nearly a week of spring training. The 28-year-old is in line for a depth role to begin the 2022 campaign since Kris Bryant is expected to mainly play in left field, while Ryan McMahon should see the bulk of the playing time at third base. Tapia had a career-high 20 stolen bases last season and is a potential trade candidate heading into 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Returns to 60-day injured list

Glasnow (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The move was an inevitable one, as Glasnow is still recovering from Tommy John surgery in early August. He has a chance to return in 2022, but that won't occur until very late in the season if it happens at all. His 40-man roster spot will be taken by new signing Jason Adam.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Austin Wynns: Invited to camp by Phillies

Wynns signed with the Phillies as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. With a career .216/.255/.326 slash line in 115 major-league games, Wynns hasn't shown himself to be anything more than an organizational depth option behind the plate. That's the role he'll likely fill for the Phillies, a team that already has four catchers on the 40-man roster.
MLB

