Mets' Travis Jankowski: Invited to Mets' camp

As New York Mets manager Buck Showalter wanders the team's spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, who will be that Opening Day designated hitter for his team, must be rolling through his mind. Yes, the obvious righty or lefty pitcher that you're facing plays into into it. However, sometimes, managers are stuck between veterans with albatross-like contracts and young talent, that if given a chance, may blossom into an All Star. The veteran usually gets the benefit of the doubt and the starting nod. I think that may a familiar situation for the Mets new skipper.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO