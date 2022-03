Marte (oblique) said Friday he hopes to take batting practice within the next couple days, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Marte has been limited by a sore oblique to open camp and unsurprisingly isn't in either lineup for Friday's intrasquad game. Manager Buck Showalter previously said the veteran outfielder isn't dealing with structural damage, and he's expected to be back on the field before too long and be available for Opening Day, per Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO