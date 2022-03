Beeks (elbow) had his fastball clocked at 93-94 mph during a recent bullpen session, MLB.com reports. Beeks missed last season while recovering from having Tommy John surgery in September 2020. He's said be to be throwing well in early workouts, so it's possible he could contend for a bullpen spot to begin the season. However, it seems more likely the Rays would want him to get back to speed in the minors for awhile first.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO