Letter: Wooster Inn is an important icon for the city and should be saved

Is there any way to save the Wooster Inn?

I was very disappointed to learn that this iconic inn will be destroyed in April due to economic reasons ("Say goodbye to Wooster Inn: Historic landmark to be razed in April" — March 15).

The Wooster Inn has served this community and the College of Wooster for more than 60 years. It has been a significant part of the image of Wooster to visitors to the college and the Ohio Light Opera.

It is very sad to lose an important part of our city — something that cannot be recreated in these times.

My wife and I have had dinner there many times and attended events there.

The city will be poorer with this loss. Can anything be done?

Randy Rowe, Wooster