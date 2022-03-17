ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cinedigm Takes Stake In Producer Roundtable, Sets 10-Pic Genre Slate Led By Thriller From ‘Saw’ Director

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30c1wL_0ei1PBXH00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Recently launched production company Roundtable Entertainment has received minority investment from streaming company Cinedigm .

As part of the deal the companies will co-finance and co-own the IP of original films to be distributed domestically on Cinedigm ’s OTT networks and on other third-party streaming platforms.

The partnership also plans to launch streaming channels together. Erick Opeka, Cinedigm ’s President and Chief Strategy Officer, will be taking a seat on Roundtable’s Board of Directors, joining President and CEO Dominic Ianno, Robert Norton and James Fields of Klingenstein Fields Advisors.

The partnership kicks off with a 10-picture, $15M thriller slate, led by All My Friends Are Dead , directed by Kevin Greutert , director and editor on multiple Saw movies. The film will tell the tale of a group of close college friends who get a great deal on a killer Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year. A weekend of partying quickly takes a turn for the worse, as the group is murdered one by one. They soon discover that each death directly corresponds to one of the Seven Deadly Sins. The film will be produced by John Baldecchi, ( Happy Death Day ) and executive-produced by Dominic Ianno ( Soul Surfer ), with Ingenious Media providing production funding.

The 10-picture slate deal was negotiated by Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm , and Interim Chief Business Officer Robert Norton on behalf of Roundtable.

Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk stated: Roundtable’s established creative relationships, IP development expertise and co-financing abilities are the perfect complement to Cinedigm ’s core distribution strengths. This partnership will produce premium content and launch high profile branded enthusiast streaming channels to further expand Cinedigm ’s high-growth and rapidly-expanding streaming business in a low cost, capital-efficient and high return manner.”

Roundtable’s Dominic Ianno commented: “In today’s competitive marketplace, Cinedigm is uniquely positioned as a cutting edge next-generation streamer focused on youth markets to bring top-tier digital distribution and monetize these exciting movies.  Cinedigm’s financial strength, distribution muscle and technology leadership will allow us to efficiently and profitably make movies and launch streaming channels together for many years to come. Expect further announcements regarding our streaming channel partnership with Cinedigm soon as well as our company bringing compelling new premium formats and IP to market in the future.”

John Baldecchi, Roundtable Entertainment’s Head of Scripted, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Cinedigm . This well-structured slate of efficiently budgeted and high-impact films targeting specific genres were chosen for its youth and commercial appeal and packaged to find success with a global audience. Having access to the Cinedigm library to source future IP will also help build value for both companies in a cost-effective manner.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Nyad’: Rhys Ifans Joins Annette Bening & Jodie Foster In Netflix Biopic From Oscar Winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi And Jimmy Chin

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rhys Ifans (Spider-Man: No Way Home) has signed on to star alongside Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in the Netflix film Nyad, which marks the narrative directorial debut of Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (The Rescue, Free Solo). Pic is based on Diana Nyad’s bestselling autobiography Find A Way. It follows the remarkable true story of the marathon swimmer, who, at the age of 64, became the first person to complete the “Everest of swims”—executing a 53-hour, 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida, through dangerous open ocean,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star In Protagonist Pictures Adaptation Of Walter Mosley’s ‘The Man In My Basement’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors is set to star in The Man In My Basement, the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel. Majors will also serve as an executive producer, under his Tall Street Productions banner. Protagonist Pictures will fully finance and cameras are expected to roll in the fall. Nadia Latif will make her directorial debut on the film. The novel follows Charles Blakey, an African American man living in Sag Harbor, who is stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a peculiar white businessman with...
MOVIES
Deadline

HBO Pulls Larry David Documentary Hours Before Its Scheduled Premiere

Click here to read the full article. HBO has pulled tonight’s premiere of The Larry David Story, a two-part documentary about the award-winning producer/writer and comedian, at David’s request. In a tweet on Monday, HBO Documentaries announced “The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.” It was set to premiere tonight on HBO at 9 PM and be available for streaming on HBO Max. In The Larry David Story, the 74-year-old sits down with friend/director Larry Charles and gets candid about his personal and professional...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Martin Scorsese Tribute To Jane Campion Brings ‘Power Of The Dog’ Helmer To Tears At NY Film Critics Gala

Click here to read the full article. Jane Campion fought through tears last night accepting the Best Director award for The Power Of The Dog at the New York Film Critics Circle ceremony last night after a moving intro from Martin Scorsese. He first met Campion in 1990 at the Venice premiere An Angel At My Table “and my admiration has only increased over the years. I wish she would make more pictures, but every one that you do get to make really counts,” he said. “It’s a precious thing to have an artistic voice as powerful as Jane’s developing over...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mcgurk
Person
Eric Dane
Person
Peter Facinelli
Person
Teri Polo
Deadline

‘Reacher’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart, Edging Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’ To Give Amazon Prime Video Its First Weekly Win

Click here to read the full article. Reacher collected 1.589 billion minutes of streaming to give Amazon Prime Video its first No. 1 finish in Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings for February 7 to 13. While it declined from 1.843 billion minutes the previous week, the action thriller series edged Netflix romantic drama Sweet Magnolias, which drew 1.556 billion minutes. Nielsen measures total viewing via TV screens on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, releasing numbers after about a month’s delay. Male viewers accounted for 58% of the audience for Reacher, whose title character in the series adapted from Lee Child’s...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

After A Madea Homecoming's Premiere, Tyler Perry Wants Fans To 'Get Ready' For Netflix Movie

Tyler Perry toured his Madea’s Farewell Tour through to early 2020 with the intention of saying goodbye to his famed character for once and for all. But following the events of COVID and how “polarized” the world has become since Madea’s final curtain call, the entertainment legend has decided to return to the character in partnership with Netflix for A Madea Homecoming, which hits the service this Friday.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘BMF’: La La Anthony Upped To Series Regular, Kelly Hu, Christine Horn Also Cast In Starz Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony (The Chi), who recurred in the first season of Starz’s drama series BMF, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King) also joins as a series regular and Christine Horn (Snowfall) will recur in the series from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power franchise) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star). Anthony will reprise her role as Markisha Taylor, who will have an expanded storyline in the second season. Markisha is the smart, sophisticated and street savvy wife of a powerful...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Greg Hovanessian Joins The CW’s ‘Walker: Independence’ Pilot As Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Greg Hovanessian (Another Life) will star alongside Matt Barr as a series regular in The CW’s Walker: Independence pilot. The new, one-hour project is a Walker origin story set in the late 1800s that follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roundtable Entertainment#Ott#Airbnb
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Deadline

Ava DuVernay & Oprah Winfrey’s ‘Queen Sugar’ Names Shaz Bennett As Final-Season Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Queen Sugar has a new boss to take the Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey executive produced drama to its conclusion later this year Shaz Bennett will serve as showrunner for the OWN series in its seventh and final season. Set to start production this month down in Louisiana, Queen Sugar is expected to premiere its last cycle this fall. “Shaz is a multi-hyphenate who has been a dream to collaborate with because she is kind, open, dedicated and about the work with no ego and all heart,” DuVernay told Deadline today of co-EP, writer...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Gaslit’: Starz Releases Trailer for Watergate Drama Series (VIDEO)

The much-anticipated Starz series Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts as socialite Martha Mitchell, has unveiled its official full-length trailer, giving viewers a taste of what’s to come in the Watergate drama. Set to premiere Sunday, April 24, across all Starz platforms, Gaslit focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Elisabeth Finch Placed On Administrative Leave Amid Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Grey’s Anatomy consulting producer Elisabeth Finch has been placed on administrative leave following an allegation that she may have fudged details about her medical and personal history while writing for the ABC drama, Deadline has confirmed. Finch’s claims are currently under review. The writer, who is 44, is best known for penning “Silent All These Years,” a 2015 episode about a rape victim that also featured Finch in a non-speaking role as a nurse. (She’s the one leading the gurney in the below clip). The Los Angeles law firm of Lavely & Singer, which represents...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
Deadline

Jaime King To Produce & Star Opposite Frank Grillo In Psychological Thriller ‘Man’s Son’ From XYZ Films

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jaime King (Black Summer) has signed on to star alongside Frank Grillo in the thriller Man’s Son, which his son Remy Grillo is directing for XYZ Films. The story surrounds a young couple hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film. But when the couple chooses an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality… Eventually, they find themselves intertwined in an occult, sinister plot led by King and Grillo’s characters. Josh Plasse and Brev Moss penned the...
MOVIES
TechRadar

Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

It seems like Stranger Things, The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mike Fleiss Says ‘The Bachelorette’ Won’t “Pit” Rachel Recchia And Gabby Windey Against Each Other

Click here to read the full article. The Bachelorette will be making history this summer when it features not one but two women on rose duty, but executive producer Mike Fleiss seems to be downplaying any possibility of a pending catfight between the single ladies. Fleiss responded to a fan on Twitter who wondered whether Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey would be competing against each other in their quest for love. “I love Gabby and Rachel but there’s no way this doesn’t pit these two against each other,” one fan wrote. “Every guy is gonna be asked the same question ‘who...
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

HBO Max Orders Batman Spinoff Series The Penguin, Starring Colin Farrell

Given the success of The Batman, which opened to $134 million at the U.S. box office last week, it’s no surprise HBO Max has ordered a straight-to-series spinoff. Tentatively titled The Penguin, the limited series sees Colin Farrell reprising his role as Batman’s adversary the Penguin and expands upon the world that director Matt Reeves created in the film.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Seriously Red’: First Look At Rose Byrne As Elvis Impersonator In SXSW Pic From Director Gracie Otto

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has your first look at Rose Byrne’s transformation into an Elvis impersonator for Seriously Red, a musical comedy set to make its world premiere in Narrative Feature Competition at the SXSW Film Festival on March 13. The film from director Gracie Otto (Under the Volcano) finds Red (Krew Boylan) at a crossroads in her life. A vivacious and hilarious redhaired woman grappling with high expectations and low self-esteem, she pours herself a cup of ambition and trades her 9 to 5 career in real estate for a life under the spotlight as a...
MOVIES
Deadline

HBO Max Unveils ‘The Thaw’ Trailer; ITV ‘Searching For Michael Jackson’s Zoo’; Channel 4 ‘The Great’; Edinburgh New Voice Awards – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max Unveils ‘The Thaw’ Trailer EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has unveiled a trailer for Polish thriller The Thaw from writer/director duo Marta Szymanek and Xawery Żuławski. The Thaw will launch in all HBO Max territories on April 1 and the trailer comes a week after the streamer launched in Poland. The show starts with the body of a young woman being found in the icy waters of the Oder River. Newly-widowed Detective Katarzyna Zawieja (Katarzyna Wajda) leads the investigation to track down the killer and when it becomes evident that the victim gave birth shortly...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsTimes

Welcome Villain Films, a New Genre Studio, Launches With Original Movie Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

There’s a new horror house in town. Welcome Villain Films, a studio specializing in genre fare, launched on Thursday as a fully integrated shop to develop, produce, market and distribute movies. Welcome Villain Films already has two features in the works, a reimagining of “Last Shift,” as well as an untitled slasher project from the creators of “The Houses October Built.”
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy