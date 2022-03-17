ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Stabbing Leads To 2 Arrests On Jersey Shore: Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWjSM_0ei1P4RR00
Franklin Baptiste Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail

Two men were arrested on the Jersey Shore after a stabbing, authorities said.

On Sunday, March 13, at 3:25 pm, Jackson Police Officers Joseph Pante, Andrew Lopez and Nicholas Kokich responded to the Prospect Pointe Apartments on South New Prospect Road for a stabbing.

Officers found a 40-year-old male victim who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim told police that during an argument with another male, the suspect had come to his residence and stabbed him, then fled back to his residence which he pointed out to officers.

Officers went to the suspect’s residence and were granted entry by another male resident. As they entered, they observed the suspect running out the front door where he was taken into custody by another officer at the front of the residence, and during the arrest the knife used in the incident was recovered.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detective Sgt. Ted Kucowski along with Detectives Anthony Riso and Stephen Purtell of the department’s Special Enforcement Unit responded to continue the investigation. During a search of the residence, approximately 30 bricks of heroin, 10 grams of crack cocaine and paraphernalia were recovered and another male resident was placed under arrest.

Daniel Meadows,38, of Jackson was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed and released on a summons with a pending court appearance.

Franklin Baptiste, 53, whose last known address was in Hoboken, was charged with: aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of crack cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.

Baptiste,was processed and was being held in the Ocean County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

3 Arrested With Loaded Guns In Atlantic City: Police

Three people were arrested with loaded handguns and hollow-point ammunition in Atlantic City, authorities said. At 2:02 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, Atlantic City police officer Ivan Cruz conducted a motor vehicle stop on three vehicles in the second block of South Arkansas Avenue after previously observing the vehicles driving at a high rate of speed in the area of Missouri and Fairmount Avenues.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Wife Stabbed Husband Five Times Using Two Knives: Police

A 57-year-old woman supposedly wanted to kill her husband before she stabbed him five times on Sunday afternoon, according to the police. Manheim Borough police were called to a report of a domestic-related assault involving a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of North Charlotte Street on Mar. 20 around 2:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd In Weekend District Heights Shooting: Police

Prince George's Police have identified the victim of a shooting that took place in District Heights over the weekend, the department said. Donte Morton, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 8500 block of Ashwood Drive at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, police said. He was pronounced dead at the at a local hospital shortly after.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Jersey Shore#Heroin#Special Enforcement Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Motorist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash: Police

A motorist was killed in a rush-hour crash on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 8:45 a.m., Monday, March 21 at West Bangs Avenue and Alpine Trail, Neptune Township police said. The car had left the roadway, according to an unconfirmed report. The name of the...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Milford Man Shoots Stepson During Fight, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his stepson during a dispute. The incident took place in New Haven County around 10 a.m., Sunday, March 20 at a Milford home on Housatonic Drive. As patrol units arrived, they discovered Sean Stroomer outside the residence suffering...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Suffolk County Man

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island man. Trevor Verga, age 45, of Kings Park, last spoke to a family member on the phone at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 20. He was reported missing by a family member at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

West Milford Crash Kills Driver

A 58-year-old driver was killed in an afternoon crash in West Milford, authorities confirmed. The late victim was driving a 2007 Ford Escape that collided with a 2019 Chevy Silverado on Germantown Road north of Route 23 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, they said. He was pronounced dead...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Patchogue Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Infant In Vehicle

A mother on Long Island was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with her infant child in the backseat, law enforcement authorities said. Patchogue resident Maria Carballo, age 29, was stopped shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 19 by deputies from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for failing to maintain her lane on North Ocean Avenue, south of the Long Island Expressway.
PATCHOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
237K+
Followers
38K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy