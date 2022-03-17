Stabbing Leads To 2 Arrests On Jersey Shore: Police

Franklin Baptiste Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail

Two men were arrested on the Jersey Shore after a stabbing, authorities said.

On Sunday, March 13, at 3:25 pm, Jackson Police Officers Joseph Pante, Andrew Lopez and Nicholas Kokich responded to the Prospect Pointe Apartments on South New Prospect Road for a stabbing.

Officers found a 40-year-old male victim who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim told police that during an argument with another male, the suspect had come to his residence and stabbed him, then fled back to his residence which he pointed out to officers.

Officers went to the suspect’s residence and were granted entry by another male resident. As they entered, they observed the suspect running out the front door where he was taken into custody by another officer at the front of the residence, and during the arrest the knife used in the incident was recovered.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detective Sgt. Ted Kucowski along with Detectives Anthony Riso and Stephen Purtell of the department’s Special Enforcement Unit responded to continue the investigation. During a search of the residence, approximately 30 bricks of heroin, 10 grams of crack cocaine and paraphernalia were recovered and another male resident was placed under arrest.

Daniel Meadows,38, of Jackson was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed and released on a summons with a pending court appearance.

Franklin Baptiste, 53, whose last known address was in Hoboken, was charged with: aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of crack cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.

Baptiste,was processed and was being held in the Ocean County Jail.

