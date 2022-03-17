ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

5 Irish movies to watch for St. Patrick’s day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Angel Colquitt
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgHQ6_0ei1Ox4U00

SAVANNAH, Ga. ( WSAV ) – If you’re in the mood for a St. Patrick’s Day movie, you’ll love this list of Irish-inspired films to celebrate the holiday.

Brooklyn’ (2015)

“Brooklyn” is a film about an Irish immigrant who moves to the United States looking for a better life. While she’s in the United States, she falls in love with an American and begins her new life. However, soon she is called back to Ireland due to tragic circumstances and must consider what’s more important: her life back home or her new one in Brooklyn.

Starring Saoirse Ronan, this film was released in 2015 and has a 7.5 out of 10 on IMDB. It also has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch the trailer for Brooklyn here.

Orchestra and ballroom dancers share the stage in ‘Ballroom With a Twist’

The Wind that Shakes the Barley’ (2006)

“The Wind that Shakes the Barley” is a war drama set during the Irish War of Independence as well as the Irish Civil War. The first war lasted from 1919 to 1921 and is also called the Anglo-Irish War while the second lasted from 1922 to 1923. The film follows the story of two brothers fighting for different military forces during the wars.

Starring Cillian Murphy and Pádraic Delaney, this film was released in 2006 and won the Palme d’Or at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival. It has a 7.5 out of 10 on IMDB and a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch the trailer here.

The Quiet Man’ (1952)

“The Quiet Man” is an older film about an American man who moves back to his birthplace of Innisfree, Ireland, after living his life as a boxer in Pittsburgh. He falls in love with a woman there and hopes to marry her, but her brother has other plans. The film is well known for its cinematography, and Winton Hoch, the cinematographer for the film, won an Academy Award for his work.

Starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, this film was released in 1952. It won two Academy Awards and has a 7.7 out of 10 rating on IMDB. It also has a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch the trailer here.

Sing Street’ (2016)

“Sing Street” is a more recent film set in Dublin in the 1980s. This musical comedy-drama follows a coming-of-age story about a teenage boy who must change schools due to his family’s financial troubles. While at the school, he decides to start a band to impress his crush.

Starring Ferdia Walsh-Peelo and Lucy Boynton, this film first debuted during the 2016 Sundance festival and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. It has 7.9 out of 10 on IMDB and a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. You can check out the trailer here.

Historic Oklahoma Theatre looks to be reimagined for future generations

Song of the Sea’ (2014)

If you’re looking for a film that is more child-appropriate, then the hand-drawn film “Song of the Sea” is for you. This film follows the story of a 10-year-old Irish boy who blames his younger sister for the death of his mother. He soon discovers that his younger sister is a selkie, a mythical creature in Celtic and Norse mythology that can assume the form of a human on land or a seal in water.

Starring David Rawle and Brendan Gleeson in the English translation of the movie, this film has an 8.1 out of 10 on IMDB and a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes.  You can check out the trailer here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Clint Eastwood Movie Of All Time

Clint Eastwood is a unique figure in Hollywood. He started out as a TV star in a mediocre show “Rawhide”.  He made the jump to movies by becoming a star of several films that were not even made in America. Known as “Spaghetti Westerns”, these were made in Italy in the 1960s and included “A […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Boynton
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
John Wayne
Person
Maureen O'hara
Person
Saoirse Ronan
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead star's new movie is now available to watch on Netflix

The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun's latest film is streaming on Netflix. The movie, The Humans, is a psychological drama where three generations of a Pennsylvania family reunite to celebrate Thanksgiving — but this won't be the happy gathering one might expect. An adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play...
MOVIES
CBS News

TV shows canceled or ended in 2022

It's official: The sixth season of the CBS legal drama "Bull" will be its last. Series star Michael Weatherly made the announcement on Twitter, and the finale is expected to air in May 2022. Here's a roundup of some of the biggest titles from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Netflix and...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Alan Ladd Jr. Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Braveheart’ Producer, ‘Star Wars’ Shepherd & Former Exec At Fox, MGM/UA Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Alan Ladd Jr, the veteran film producer who won a Best Picture Oscar for Braveheart, commissioned George Lucas to write Star Wars and was an influential executive for Fox and MGM/United Artists, died today, his family said. He was 84. His daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the 2017 feature documentary Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies wrote on social media: “With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on March 2, 2022, Alan Ladd, Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Academy Awards#Ballroom#Irish#Wsav#American#Imdb#Rotten Tomatoes#Orchestra#Anglo
Hello Magazine

7 must-watch shows coming to Netflix in March 2022

Netflix’s selection of TV shows and documentary just keeps getting better and better, and the upcoming selection for March might be one of their most exciting months yet! From an eerie Toni Collette drama to the second series of a very highly anticipated risqué period drama, here are our top choices for Netflix in March…
TV SHOWS
The Independent

‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Mark Wahlberg Movie Making Waves on Netflix 15 Years After Release

Action films from the last decade or two with a massive Hollywood star in the lead role have often found a second wave of success on Netflix. It usually doesn't even matter if the film in question was poorly received or failed to make a splash at the box office when it was released. Certain stars draw viewers on Netflix when their older movies are added to the service's lineup, and it looks like Mark Wahlberg is one of them.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
KFOR

Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system for Thursday! Here’s the Severe Storm Risk.

Our next storm system moves in Thursday. Here’s the latest severe storm risk outlook from the Severe Storms Forecast Center. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe t’storms for portions of Texas and Oklahoma Thursday afternoon and evening. The storm system is still a couple days away and depending on the track of the storm, how much moisture arrives from the Gulf Coast this forecast will change up. Right now the main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The most likely area to watch is Southern OK and North Texas where higher instability could increase the threat. Stay tuned for updates! #okwx.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy