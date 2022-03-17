ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

St. Patrick’s Day among deadliest times for drunken driving crashes

By Duncan MacLean, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3I9v_0ei1OqtP00

( WWLP ) — Coming out of the cold winter months, St. Patrick’s Day festivities are a welcome chance to reconnect with friends and family. But the holiday is one of the deadliest times of the year for drunken driving crashes.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, from 2015 through 2019, 280 people were killed in drunk driving crashes on March 16, 17, and 18. Fifty-seven people died in 2019 alone.

If you do plan to drink, organize a safe, sober ride home. Even if you are walking, keep safety in mind. In 2019, one-third of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes had a blood alcohol concentration above the legal driving limit of .08%.

Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight, police say

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it only takes a small amount of alcohol to affect driving ability. In 2019, 1,775 people died in alcohol-related crashes in which a driver had a BAC of .01% to .07%, the agency stated.

NHTSA says drunken driving charges range from misdemeanors to felonies. Penalties can include driver’s license revocation, fines and jail time.

“It’s also extremely expensive,” the agency said. “A first-time offense can cost the driver upwards of $10,000 in fines and legal fees.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Celebrate responsibly this St. Patrick’s Day: Don’t drink and drive

(WKBN) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will commence Thursday, and as one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year, it comes with some reminders to celebrate responsibly. St. Patrick’s Day is an international holiday celebrated by many, and with more places back open since the start of...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunken Driving#Drunk Driving#Safe Driving#Wwlp#Nhtsa#Nexstar Media Inc
Laredo Morning Times

St. Patrick's Day ends with car crashes in San Antonio area

San Antonio's first responders had a busy St. Patrick's Day as firefighters and police headed to several scenes overnight. The San Antonio Fire Department rescued a male and female in their 30s along with their 5-month-old baby from their vehicle after it was hit by a Sedan turning onto Ingram Road. The collision caused their vehicle to roll over onto a sidewalk around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WDVM 25

Law enforcement urges safe driving on St. Patrick’s Day

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — Law enforcement are urging caution and telling people to drive safe this St. Patrick’s Day. Sergeant Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department said around 300 people died from impaired driving accidents in the last few years. He said tell-tale signs of someone driving impaired include swerving, driving without headlights and […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
WSPA 7News

Woman dead following crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a fatal crash on Friday in Spartanburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happen on Blackstock Road between two vehicles. The driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Sedan was traveling north and the driver and three passengers of a 2008 Toyota Sedan […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Defamation suit by brothers in Smollett case can go forward

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in Chicago says a defamation lawsuit filed by two brothers who said they took part in a fake hate crime against Jussie Smollett can go forward. In a ruling made public Friday, U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland determined that comments made by one of Smollett’s lawyers, Tina Glandian, could […]
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment cyclist is pushed into oncoming traffic by SUV passenger in hi-vis during wild road rage clash at a busy intersection

A cyclist has allegedly been assaulted, robbed and pushed into oncoming traffic in a wild road rage incident that played out in the middle of a busy road. The Gold Coast man, 36, dismounted his bicycle at an intersection on Ross Street, Benowa, on Friday night at 6:45pm and approached a silver SUV believing someone inside had hurdled an object at his head.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy