You'll remember the TikToks, the memes, the YouTube videos. They all asked the same, eventually sort of annoying question: is it cake? Most of the time, TV series inspire memes, but Netflix have just released the trailer for a series — coming to the service on March 18 — born out of memedom. Is It Cake? is like an even more especially meme-ified version of The Great British Baking Show, wherein this time, a panel of celebrity judges has to guess whether an everyday object is, in reality, a hyperrealistic cake. It could be a wallet... or it could be a cake! It could be a swag bag... or it could be a cake! It could be a sewing machine... or it could be– eh, you get it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO