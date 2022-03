The University of Arkansas at Monticello Foundation Fund has announced that Terry Alexander of Texarkana, Arkansas, will join its board of directors. In 1980, Alexander became the first African American to graduate from the UAM School of Forestry, earning a Bachelor of Science in natural resource management degree. He was inducted into the UAM Sports Hall of Fame as an individual and as a member of the 1979 Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference champion football team. In 2021, UAM selected Alexander as the 59th Distinguished Alumnus for his professional achievements and ongoing support of the university. Alexander retired from Weyerhaeuser in 2019. He lives in Texarkana with his wife, Marian.

