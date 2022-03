DETROIT - There is a clutch gene somewhere inside Shane Griffith. Ever since he was a nine-loss freshman that won a state title at Bergen Catholic, you knew it was there. Griffith won his second and third state titles battling injuries, then last year in his first NCAA championship he came from the eighth seed in the 165-pound bracket to win the title - perhaps saving the Stanford program that was designated for a budget cut at the end of the year.

