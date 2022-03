AUSTIN, Texas. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (18-14) had its season ended on Friday night in Frank Erwin Center, as the Hogs fell to Utah (21-11), 92-69. The Utes shot the ball exceptionally well – they made 52 percent of their field goals in the game, while also hitting 48 percent of their triples, making 15 of them. They also dominated the Hogs on the boards, 52-35. Amber Ramirez led the way in her final collegiate game, scoring 24 points in the loss. The point guard duo of Makayla Daniels and Samara Spencer had 18 points each. With her four points early, Daniels surpassed the 1,000-point mark, becoming the 31st Hog to ever do so.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO