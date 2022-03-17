Blessing Corner to give away food baskets March 27
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Outreach will give away food baskets and household items the afternoon of March 27.
The event will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 101 Union Ave. A walk-up line will be available for homeless and those without cars.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0