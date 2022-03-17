ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Blessing Corner to give away food baskets March 27

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFFsE_0ei1LQ6Q00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Outreach will give away food baskets and household items the afternoon of March 27.

The event will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 101 Union Ave. A walk-up line will be available for homeless and those without cars.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Hundreds attend multi-church event Raise Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Raise Bakersfield is celebratory event sponsored by Dignity Health and Awake California. Hundreds of people spent the day at the event at The Dignity Health Amphitheater in Southwest Bakersfield. An event full of fun at the Park at River Walk. Dozens of family and friends filling up the seats at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Next up for KC Museum: Basque exhibit at historic Kern City bakery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The humble old structure in the southeastern corner of the Kern County Museum grounds might be unremarkable in appearance but its story is that of Kern County’s founding – a major piece of it, anyway. It’s the story of the Basque culture in America. The people of the Pyrenees mountains connecting Spain […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Heavy police presence in City in the Hills in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers Kern County sheriff’s deputies have set up outside a home in northeast Bakersfield for several hours Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Aphrodite Street and Jupiter Drive just after 5 p.m. Multiple police officers were outside a home. After several hours, a Kern County […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
KGET

14th annual Bakersfield College Sterling Silver

The Bakersfield College Foundation is hosting its 14th annual Sterling Silver honoring the contributions of philanthropists. Honorees at Saturday’s event include the Contreras family, Assemblymember Rudy Salas, former Congressman Bill Thomas and Bank of America. 17’s Tami Mlcoch will serve as emcee. Watch the event on KGET.com.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local Sikh community has been growing for decades

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We want to start this story with a few basics. Sikh refers to the religion of Sikhism. Some well-meaning people mispronounce it to avoid sounding disrespectful, but the correct pronunciation is “sick.” This religion comes a part of India called Punjab. Punjabi refers to the language and the people from the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Do you feel like life is returning to normal since the pandemic?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan provided an optimistic update to the Kern County Board of Supervisors Wednesday on how our community is faring through the coronavirus pandemic, and what we can expect as things get back to normal. On March 10, Kern County dropped from high to medium transmission rate […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Trout’s bar location being turned into medical facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fans of the rockabilly flavored Bakersfield Sound who kept hoping Trout’s Nightclub in Oildale might somehow be restored to its former glory should, now, sadly retire those dreams. The building on North Chester Avenue — purchased four years ago by Kern Medical Properties LLC — has finally started undergoing renovations, beginning […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
KGET

Wind Wolves Preserve hosts Spring Nature Festival this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wind Wolves Preserve is hosting their 7th annual Spring Nature Festival this weekend. Visitors can see all that nature has to offer at the preserve. Visitors can take a guided hike through the San Emigidio Canyon Trail or can learn about reptiles that can be found there and even see a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Gas spike threatens local transportation companies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The past two weeks at the pump might be summed up best in the words of George Wright. “It’s ridiculous,” Wright said. “It’s really hurting the boss, I can tell you that.” Wright drives for Fleet Towing Services. During a fill-up, he made his worries clear. “Fleet’s hurting because of gas […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

A T-ball collision saved this preschooler’s life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Carter Henley needed a little help with the rules of T-ball. “It was the first T-ball game he’s ever played in,” Carter’s father Patrick said. “So he was kind of learning everything.” The boisterous three-year-old took the field for his first ever baseball game last April. He got the hang of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Sunny skies today, a little rain tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s forecasted to be a beautiful Friday for Kern County with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s in Bakersfield and upper 60s in the mountain areas. We are still expecting some rain on Saturday. Many activities are taking place Saturday, but expect Kern County to remain dry through 5 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield residents celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Festivities continue in Kern County, as many started celebrating St. Patrick’s Day as early as noon. Hundreds are flocking to local bars and restaurants to get in on the action as the pandemic loosens its grip on the holidays. It’s the perfect day to get into the Irish spirit in Bakersfield. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO warns Bakersfield residents of phone scam

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office warned the public about a phone scam targeting local businesses. At this time, the subject appears to be calling local doctor’s offices claiming they work with KCSO and have a civil matter to discuss with the doctor, according to KCSO. KCSO said they do not handle civil matters over the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Buck Owens’ stolen guitar returned to Oildale Post Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The red, white and blue guitar once belonging to Buck Owens stolen from the Buck Owens Post Office in Oildale last year has been restored and returned from the streets of Bakersfield Thursday morning. The guitar was returned to the post office Thursday morning during a press conference held by the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KHSD officials, work crews leave their mark on newest campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with the Kern High School District held a beam signing ceremony Thursday for the new Del Oro High School. The district posted photos to social media showing staff members and construction personnel etch their names onto the beams. The ceremony marked a construction milestone for the school site which will […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Shamrock shake tarts, Guinness cupcakes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The wind was at my back and the road rose up to meet me as I pulled in front of GhilaDolci Bakery for some St. Patrick’s Day-themed treats. The pot of gold at the end of this culinary rainbow: shamrock shake tarts and Guinness cupcakes. The luck of the Irish was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Superior Courts seeking docent volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superior Court system is seeking docent volunteers. Officials said docents make it easier for visitors to navigate courts. Docents are volunteers who will help guide and assist the public during their visits to courthouses. Volunteers can commit to a once-a-week shift from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. or […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy