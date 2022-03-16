Talented couple brings Rosemary Clooney story to life Saturday

Julia and Mark Laskowski star in “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” at the Owen as Rosemary Clooney and The Doctor. The show is March 19 at 2 p.m. at the Owen Theatre. (Photo courtesy Texas Reperatory Theatre)

Texas Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Steven Fenley can’t think of a finer singer in Houston than Julia Laskowski.

She’s a finely trained opera singer but she can also sing pop and classical jazz too. She’s performed with Mainstreet Theatre, TUTS, HOGO, The Alley, Stages, Texas Repertory, Opera in the Heights, The Grand Opera House in Galveston, The Stafford Center, Ovations Night Club, TheatreLab and others. She also starred in the hit Texas Repertory Theatre production of “Always, Patsy Cline” to rave reviews and audience acclaim.

“You’re just not going to hear a finer singer in Houston” Fenley said.

And for one show only, Laskowski will be at Conroe’s Owen Theatre at 2 p.m. Saturday portraying jazz singer Rosemary Clooney. In “Tenderly,” Rosemary Clooney’s journey starts with her simple Kentucky childhood and follows her rise to Hollywood stardom. Fenley directs the Owen Theatre show.

She and husband Mark Laskowski will perform in the two-person musical “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” as a part of the Greater Conroe Arts Festival. The festival will take place in downtown Conroe from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The festival is free, but the Rosemary Clooney musical is a ticketed event.

Fenley said the musical takes a deep look into the life of Rosemary Clooney.

“Most people only know her as the iconic singer, but she had a very challenging life,” Fenley said. “It’s also a story of triumph as she went through many hardships in her life and emerged as a great jazz artist.”

The show delves into her life story and features 22 of her most famous songs. He said most people don’t know she was at the event where Robert F. Kennedy was shot and killed in June 1968.

“She witnessed this and it sent her into a wild spin dealing with what she had seen,” Fenley said.

When Fenley read the musical, he knew it would be perfect for his dear friends to bring to life.

“We knew it was going to work almost immediately,” he said. They came together to rehearse during the pandemic and debuted the show at the in March 2021 at the Charles Bender Performing Arts Center.

This is the first show the husband and wife have done together in more than 20 years.

Mark Laskowski plays all of the male figures in the show including Jose Ferrer, Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.

Fenley called Mark Laskowski a tremendous artist as he creates the various male characters both vocally and physically.

It is his hope to maintain the show in a repertory type status with Texas Repertory Theatre.

They already have the show booked in Fredericksburg a year out. He wants to take the show to other areas of the state and nation as well.

