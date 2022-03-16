ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Talented couple brings Rosemary Clooney story to life Saturday

By Sondra Hernandez
The Courier
The Courier
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veDhj_0ei1LHP700
Julia and Mark Laskowski star in “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” at the Owen as Rosemary Clooney and The Doctor. The show is March 19 at 2 p.m. at the Owen Theatre. (Photo courtesy Texas Reperatory Theatre)

Texas Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Steven Fenley can’t think of a finer singer in Houston than Julia Laskowski.

She’s a finely trained opera singer but she can also sing pop and classical jazz too. She’s performed with Mainstreet Theatre, TUTS, HOGO, The Alley, Stages, Texas Repertory, Opera in the Heights, The Grand Opera House in Galveston, The Stafford Center, Ovations Night Club, TheatreLab and others. She also starred in the hit Texas Repertory Theatre production of “Always, Patsy Cline” to rave reviews and audience acclaim.

“You’re just not going to hear a finer singer in Houston” Fenley said.

And for one show only, Laskowski will be at Conroe’s Owen Theatre at 2 p.m. Saturday portraying jazz singer Rosemary Clooney. In “Tenderly,” Rosemary Clooney’s journey starts with her simple Kentucky childhood and follows her rise to Hollywood stardom. Fenley directs the Owen Theatre show.

She and husband Mark Laskowski will perform in the two-person musical “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” as a part of the Greater Conroe Arts Festival. The festival will take place in downtown Conroe from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The festival is free, but the Rosemary Clooney musical is a ticketed event.

Fenley said the musical takes a deep look into the life of Rosemary Clooney.

“Most people only know her as the iconic singer, but she had a very challenging life,” Fenley said. “It’s also a story of triumph as she went through many hardships in her life and emerged as a great jazz artist.”

The show delves into her life story and features 22 of her most famous songs. He said most people don’t know she was at the event where Robert F. Kennedy was shot and killed in June 1968.

“She witnessed this and it sent her into a wild spin dealing with what she had seen,” Fenley said.

When Fenley read the musical, he knew it would be perfect for his dear friends to bring to life.

“We knew it was going to work almost immediately,” he said. They came together to rehearse during the pandemic and debuted the show at the in March 2021 at the Charles Bender Performing Arts Center.

This is the first show the husband and wife have done together in more than 20 years.

Mark Laskowski plays all of the male figures in the show including Jose Ferrer, Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.

Fenley called Mark Laskowski a tremendous artist as he creates the various male characters both vocally and physically.

It is his hope to maintain the show in a repertory type status with Texas Repertory Theatre.

They already have the show booked in Fredericksburg a year out. He wants to take the show to other areas of the state and nation as well.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at owentheatre.com or by calling 936-539-4090.

Learn more about Greater Conroe Arts Alliance by visiting their website at www.GreaterConroeArtsAlliance.com or follow them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/Greater-Conroe-Arts-Alliance .

For more about Texas Repertory Theatre, visit https://www.texasreptheatre.com/ .

shernandez@hcnonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Courier

Peggie Miller: Young Texas Artists weekend bedazzles music buffs

Where on earth would you find a world-renowned opera star singing country music in an outdoor tent? Why Conroe, Texas. That's where. The opera star's unexpected performance took place during an after party that concluded a long weekend of Young Texas Artists competitions, judging, awards and performances in downtown Conroe's Crighton Theatre . All contestants are serious classical musicians between ages 18-30 who are pursuing advanced degrees in preparation for careers in opera or instrumental performance. Age requirements vary a bit in the vocal division. All three days of tribute to "classical and...
CONROE, TX
The Courier

This year’s Pat Green, David Anderson St. Patrick’s Day parade deemed the best ever

Best. Parade. Ever! The annual "Pat Green and David Anderson Memorial St Patrick's Day Parade" was amazing. Yes, that name is a mouthful, but fully warranted to honor two of the three men who created this wonderful small-town tradition, now in it's 24 year. Pat and David passed away in 2016 and 2017, so Rotarian Mike McDougal has carried on with the same goal - to celebrate friendship and their Irish/Scottish heritage. There's a little sadness in Mike's voice as he speaks of his two departed friends, but then he finds a story or two to tell that brings...
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Conroe, TX
Entertainment
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Kentucky State
City
Conroe, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
City
Star, TX
The Courier

Mark Hayter: I call that bold talk

Oh, my goodness. You snuck up on me again, while I was compiling a list of stuff to talk about. One idea has to do with some favorite lines from movies or books. Here are two of 'em. This won't hurt a bit. I'm was thinking of Rooster Cogburn from "True Grit". John Wayne is sitting atop his, soon-to-be-dead horse, in a beautiful valley, surrounded by Aspen trees. Lucky Ned Pepper and his gang are 70 or so yards away from Cogburn. Robert Duvall, playing Ned Pepper, shouts "What are your intentions (Rooster)? Do you think one on four...
MOVIES
The Courier

Dr. Robin Montgomery: Tapley Holland family story filled with heroism and tragedy

Dramatic was the scene at the Alamo on March 3, 1836 as William B. Travis drew the line in the sand with his sword. Then Travis raised the final challenge - "Forces of Santa Anna have us surrounded. Cross this line and your fate is sealed, to die the death of the valiant." The first to cross, with a cry of "giving my life for Texas," was Tapley Holland of what would soon become original Montgomery County Territory just outside of present Anderson. Little did Tapley know that within two years six members of his immediate family, including Tapley, would...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The Courier

Mark Hayter: The Texas wildflowers are on their way

Texas wildflower season is much anticipated this time of the year. Many wildflower enthusiasts will travel from all over the state and the country to view this prestigious event. There is always a lot of speculating as to when the peak of the bloom will be or if this will be a good year or not. Regardless, there are always wildflowers that will never let us down with their spectacular display. One thing is for sure, weather does play a major role in the timing and splendor of our illustrious blooming wildflowers. First, there have been some early Bluebonnets...
CYPRESS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosemary Clooney
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
Person
Mark Laskowski
The Courier

Social Lites - Walden

For the second year in a row the COVID-19 pandemic stymied the production of the long running Walden Follies. This would have been the 40th anniversary of the neighborhood variety show. With limited backups for the backstage crew and technical staff, it was determined that the show was not to be again this year. The impact of "one" contagion would have meant a last-minute cancellation. Members of the former cast and crew showed continued enthusiasm and support of the Follies with a "reunion" dinner last Sunday evening. Approximately 100 Follies members enjoyed an evening of conversation, buffet dinner, and...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuts#Hogo#Alley#Grand Opera House#Ovations Night Club
The Courier

Montgomery’s Jack Shepherd echos the spirit of Sam Houston

Jack Shepherd's remarkable life reflects the grand spirit and determination of Sam Houston, which spirit launched Houston to heights of renown. Let's explore a bit of Shepherd's equally courageous life as we wait to see him in action depicting Sam Houston in a festival in Montgomery on April 9. Shepherd's life rang with adventure and intrigue from the moment of his birth in a bedroom in Kaufman County, East Texas. As the birth process began, Jack's father, a sharecropper, quickly gave horse to his wagon to speed for the doctor. Upon his return, he recorded the birth in his...
MONTGOMERY, TX
The Courier

The Courier

Montgomery County, TX
445
Followers
309
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The Courier covers news, sports, and community interests for Texas's Montgomery County

 https://www.yourconroenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy