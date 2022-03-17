ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

By Gregory Babcock
Gear Patrol
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not often we talk about video games here on Today in Gear, but when you're as successful as Elden Ring. Developed by FromSoftware — the team behind the insanely popular (and frankly, thanks to its notorious difficulty, meme-worthy) Dark Souls game series, the game is easily one of the most...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users Warns Of Downloading New Free Game

Over on Reddit, PlayStation Plus users have warned about downloading one of March's free Ps Plus games. For the third month of 2022, Sony is offering PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 a tasty lineup of games that includes Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima. That said, you may want to be careful downloading this freebie as it may cause you a headache later down the road.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Players Surprised With New Update

Call of Duty players who are still active in Black Ops Cold War got quite the treat this week with Treyarch Studios announcing another new update for the game. Treyarch itself referred to this as a "Surprise!" for the community, and surprising it was. It comes with a new map which will look quite familiar to long-time Call of Duty players, but it's got more than just that as well with another weapon, a new bundle to purchase, and hopes from players for more updates to come after this one.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Exclusive Feature Is About to Get Better

The Xbox Series X doesn't have many advantages over the PS5, largely because the two consoles are equivalent hardware-wise. The Xbox Series X does boast more raw power, but PlayStation will argue this difference isn't as major as the difference between the two console's SSD, where the PS5 handily beats the Xbox Series X. The point is, the two consoles are far more similar than not, which means small things can be major differentials. If the consoles weren't so similar, a feature like Quick Resume may not be very notable, but because the two consoles are so similar, the Xbox Series X's Quick Resume sticks out as a major advantage. It's a popular and truly "next-gen feature," and it's about to get better.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Fromsoftware#Dark Souls#Ip#State
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Animator Honors Marin's Newest Look With Fun Art

My Dress-Up Darling's chief animation director is honoring a fan favorite Marin Kitagawa look with a new sketch for the series' newest episode! Although much of the conversation leading into the Winter 2022 anime schedule was based solely around some of the major returning franchises coming back for new episodes, as the weeks continued there was one new anime debut that started to catch a lot of fire among fans. Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series got its official anime adaptation as part of this schedule, and fans have been drawn to the new series thanks to the strength of its central heroine, Marin Kitagawa.
COMICS
SPY

Top 12 Sunday Amazon Deals: $30 Fire TV Stick, $6 Smart Plugs, $300 Off Toshiba 65-Inch Smart TV

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. In this post, we’re counting down the top Sunday Amazon deals, because who couldn’t use a little more retail therapy in their lives? Start with this 65-inch...
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: In-The-Know on New Releases

Apple's "Peek Performance" spring event wrapped just yesterday and naturally, there's plenty to go over. For starters, Apple unveiled its most powerful proprietary silicon yet, the M1 Ultra. A step up from the M1 Max chip, Apple's claiming this chip should out perform its base M1 option eightfold. In terms of full-on computers, Apple has debuted the Mac Studio; effectively a juiced-up modular computer system in the legacy of the Mac mini, the Mac Studio ships with either the M1 Max or M1 Ultra chipsets and connect to up to to four external displays and a 4K TV — thanks in no small part to a bevy of ports including USB-C, USB-A and an SD card slot. Speaking of displays, the Mac Studio Display is 27 inch 5K Retina screen (recalling the Mac 24 inch M1 iMac from last year) powered by Apple's A13 Bionic processor. It's reportedly designed with the most impressive microphones, cameras and speakers in any Mac ever. Other major updates included the iPad Air, which now hosts the Apple M1 chip. For a full run-down on what went down yesterday, head over to our Tech Desk for a full report. Apple updates aside, dive into a Casio watch that can tell you the optimal "Fishin' Time", Snow Peak's new Spring/Summer 2022 apparel and Crate & Barrel's first-ever private label cookware collection. This is Today in Gear.
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Kickstart Your Week Here

Even in a world where streaming services have never been more ubiquitous and accessible, there's something (quaint? charming? nostalgic?) about owning physical media that remains a constant in our digital age. According to reports from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), CD sales in the U.S. rose for the first time in 20 years in 2021. Of course this is nothing compared to its peak at the turn of the millennium, but seeing CDs join a 15 year spike in vinyl record sales indicates that there's a growing (albeit small and cult-like) following for physical media. As a site dedicated to highlighting great products day after day, it's not hard to see the appeal of owning a piece of physical media in a world where ownership feels more removed, tangental and — most importantly — contingent upon having a reliable wifi connection. Start your week with Indian Motorcycle's limited-edition FTR Championship Edition bike, the latest addition to Tissot's PRX series and a "Quixotic" new blade from We Knife Co. This is Today in Gear.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
digitalspy.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds teases why Discovery character returns

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is almost here, filling in the gaps between Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: The Original Series. It's a prequel that's also a sequel to a prequel. The 10-part series focuses on Christopher Pike, Number One and Young Spock, played by Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Update 1.03 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Elden Ring update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything that developer FromSoftware has tweaked, fixed, and added to the game with the update. Dubbed update 1.03, it remains to be seen how much the patch actually improves as previous patches have unintentionally plagued the game with various issues.
VIDEO GAMES
Gear Patrol

Extend Any Adventure with LifeStraw's Newly Upgraded Peak Series Filtration Gear

Product: LifeStraw Peak Series Personal Water Filter Straw,​ LifeStraw Peak Series Collapsible Squeeze Water Bottle Filter System; 1 L​, LifeStraw Peak Series Compact Gravity Water Filter System; 3L​. From: LIFESTRAW.com. We love any product that helps us go further and harder–particularly in outdoor pursuits. When it comes to...
Gear Patrol

Stylish, Tactical and Tough As Nails: Meet 5.11's New Norris Sneaker

If you're looking for a pair of shoes that won't quit in even the toughest of conditions, then you're in the market for 5.11's Norris sneaker. The Norris benefits from a hyper-strong foundation: an ASTM-certified design with an integrated Welmax board, built to withstand up to 1,200 newtons of force, and a climbing-grade rubber toe rounds out its durable design. The Norris also delivers an incredibly stable ride, thanks to its Vibram Marbrani outsole with XS Trek, which is engineered to hit the sweet spot between traction and comfort. On top of its reinforced upper cuff that provides a more secure fit, the Norris also features a full-length Ortholite footbed to support your foot and ensure all-day comfort. With all this tech wrapped in a versatile high-top silhouette, 5.11's Norris sneaker is the perfect shoe for work, play and just about everything in between.
APPAREL
Creative Bloq

How NFT gamers are discovering new ways to play

NFT gaming is growing fast, but more importantly NFT gamers are finding a purpose in their hobby. Sales of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, has risen from under $100 million in 2020 to $25 billion in 2021, as measured by DappRadar. The passing fad is here to stay and NFT games are one area that digital artists and animators should take notice of as titles such as The Sandbox become more popular.
FIFA
Gear Patrol

Apple's Studio Display Is the Perfect All-In-One Monitor for Mac Users

If you were one of the many people pumped at the idea of Apple working on an "affordable" external monitor, then you might've had a mixed reaction to the all-new Studio Monitor. On one hand, it's a gorgeous 27-inch monitor with a stunning 5K Retina display that works perfectly with any Mac. On the other hand, it's not actually that affordable. It starts $1,599, and that price can go up considerably when customized with a height-adjustable stand and non-reflective glass finish.
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar+

Drawing from Terraria and Stardew Valley, could Core Keeper be Steam's next indie hit?

Core Keeper is well on its way to being Steam's next unexpected breakout hit. Drawing clear inspiration from a suite of indie darlings that have come before – like Valheim, Terraria, and Stardew Valley – Core Keeper is already racking up sales numbers that belie its humble origins, potentially paving its road towards becoming Steam's latest surprise phenomenon.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Murkwater Catacombs walkthrough

The Murkwater Catacombs are a hidden dungeon in Elden Ring’s West Limgrave area. In this area you will find the Grave Warden Duelist boss. In this Elden Ring Murkwater Catacombs guide we’ll tell you how to find the dungeon, what enemies to expect, and how to beat the Grave Warden Duelist.
VIDEO GAMES
Gear Patrol

Yes, You Should Spend $400 on an Umbrella

It’s primetime for a good knocking around by the harsh reality of a cold downpour. The agitated moment in the middle of the hunt for a missing umbrella is only outdone by the insult of carrying a broken one around — a Scarlet Letter broadcasting a sad state of affairs. Wilting girders festooned with frayed nylon thread. Creaky latches. Or worse, the full birthday suit — an inverted canopy from a mighty gust.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

The 12 Best Travel Mugs Money Can Buy

Travel mugs are one of those banal items that, thanks to their sheer frequency of use, necessitate a bit more consideration. You might be tempted to grab whatever mug you see on sale without thinking too much about the fact you’ll be using it all the time. It’s only...
TRAVEL
Gear Patrol

One of Our Favorite Knife Brands Is Having a Sitewide Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Even if you know what you're looking for, finding worthwhile everyday carry gear can still be a herculean task. Thankfully, there are some brands out there that are so on top of designing and producing outstanding EDC, you might even call their sites one-stop shops. WESN is one such brand and, right now, its entire catalog is discounted by 20 percent for St. Patty's Day.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy