Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

Apple's "Peek Performance" spring event wrapped just yesterday and naturally, there's plenty to go over. For starters, Apple unveiled its most powerful proprietary silicon yet, the M1 Ultra. A step up from the M1 Max chip, Apple's claiming this chip should out perform its base M1 option eightfold. In terms of full-on computers, Apple has debuted the Mac Studio; effectively a juiced-up modular computer system in the legacy of the Mac mini, the Mac Studio ships with either the M1 Max or M1 Ultra chipsets and connect to up to to four external displays and a 4K TV — thanks in no small part to a bevy of ports including USB-C, USB-A and an SD card slot. Speaking of displays, the Mac Studio Display is 27 inch 5K Retina screen (recalling the Mac 24 inch M1 iMac from last year) powered by Apple's A13 Bionic processor. It's reportedly designed with the most impressive microphones, cameras and speakers in any Mac ever. Other major updates included the iPad Air, which now hosts the Apple M1 chip. For a full run-down on what went down yesterday, head over to our Tech Desk for a full report. Apple updates aside, dive into a Casio watch that can tell you the optimal "Fishin' Time", Snow Peak's new Spring/Summer 2022 apparel and Crate & Barrel's first-ever private label cookware collection. This is Today in Gear.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO