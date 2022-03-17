ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Breer: Tom Brady wanted Bill O’Brien to take over for Belichick as Patriots coach

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNnwZ_0ei1KGhR00

We are still finding out more about Tom Brady’s fraught final years with the Patriots. Apparently, Brady’s relationship with Bill Belichick soured to such a degree, he was advocating for another former Belichick assistant to take over.

On NBC Sports Boston this week , SI’s Albert Breer said Brady wanted Bill O’Brien to replace Belichick in New England following the 2017 campaign. The revelation followed discussion about whether Brady would force the Buccaneers to jettison Bruce Arians prior to the start of the season.

“That’s who was going to be the head coach. That’s who Tom Brady had helped to line up as the head coach if he had won the power struggle with Bill Belichick in 2017,” Breer said. “If Belichick is out of here after everything that happened in ’17, I’m telling you: Bill O’Brien would be the head coach.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about some surreptitious plan for O’Brien to succeed Belichick. Seth Wickersham reported in his best-selling book about the Patriots, “It’s Better to Be Feared,” that O’Brien tried to get fired from his head coaching job in Houston so he could be available to the Patriots.

At the time, O’Brien was in the midst of a power struggle with then-Texans GM Rick Smith, who left in late 2017.

These apparent clandestine maneuverings may explain why Belichick reportedly hasn’t connected with O’Brien about coming back to the Patriots’ staff. We know Belichick values loyalty above all else.

It seems like O’Brien was part of a plan to overthrow him, all at the behest of Brady.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Has 2-Word Message After Davante Adams Trade

No one ever said the NFL offseason was boring. For those who wanted a little extra NFL news, Thursday night delivered in a big way. The Green Bay Packers made the shocking decision to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams. The two sides have been going back and forth on contract talks dating back to last offseason.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Baker Mayfield Receives Interest From This NFC Team

Earlier today, Baker Mayfield decided to demand a trade from the Cleveland Browns as his team went behind his back and decided to do an interview with Deshaun Watson. In the end, this was the worst thing the Browns could have done, as Watson is not interested in coming to the team. With that in mind, now, the Browns are without a top-tier QB, and at the same time, their current QB has a real grievance with the team.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Why Aaron Rodgers took $150 million amid Davante Adams trade, handicapping Packers, revealed

The craziest week in NFL free agency history continued on Thursday evening, as news broke that the Green Bay Packers traded away All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal is reportedly worth $141 million over five years, at $28.25 million per year. That would have been a really tough fit for the Packers to place under their current salary cap problems.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Buccaneers#American Football#Nbc Sports Boston#Si#Texans#Gm
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Rumor Mill Pivots to Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

Based on a social media hint, the Minnesota Vikings were supposed to be in the mix for free-agent EDGE rusher Chandler Jones. That didn’t pan out as Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, followed by the news of wideout Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, too. Not a bad offseason so far for Las Vegas.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
The Spun

Booger McFarland Thinks Deshaun Watson’s Choice Should Be Easy

Deshaun Watson is taking his time with his decision. ESPN’s Booger McFarland doesn’t think it should be so difficult, though. The Houston Texans quarterback has reportedly narrowed down his options to the Falcons and Saints. The Panthers and Browns were previously in the mix. McFarland believes Watson’s decision...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy