3 Tech Revolutions Shaping the Future of Relationships

Labor shortages and rising transportation costs are pushing consumer brands to increase efficiency. Having the right stock on the shelves is more important than ever, and the growing demand for data-driven insights is inspiring new AI-based predictive solutions. In 2021, the producer price index, a measure of wholesale prices for goods and services, was up 9.7%. Due to supply chain issues and inflation, many big consumer brands have raised their prices. This trend is projected to continue through the coming year. In March, Kraft Heinz plans to raise prices on several of their products, ranging from a 6.6% increase on Velveeta cheese to a 30% increase for a three-pack of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon. Procter & Gamble, too, announced price hikes on fabric care products, such as Tide detergent and Downy dryer sheets, coming at the end of February.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO