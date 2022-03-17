ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

3 Tech Revolutions Shaping the Future of Relationships

By Reviewed by Lybi Ma
psychologytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decision to marry was announced after two months of “dating.” Zheng Jiajia, 31, a Chinese engineer from the city of Hangzhou carried his wife, Ying-Ying, to the wedding ceremony. She wore a black suit with a red scarf, as traditionally accustomed. With the appearance of a young, slender Chinese woman,...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Sighing for Better Reading Comprehension

New research shows that we sigh more when reading a paper text than we do when reading on an electronic device. Sighing while we read appears to prevent overactivity in the prefrontal cortex, which can interfere with reading comprehension. The blue light from electronic devices may suppress sighing and lead...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

For Better Relationships, Get to Know Your Nervous System

Our nervous systems play a key role in our interactions with others. This typically happens outside of our awareness. Our habitual reactions of "fighting, fleeing, or freezing" were designed to protect us, yet they can cause relationship ruptures. Understanding our nervous system empowers us to activate more newly evolved responses...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

The 5 Key Elements of Aesthetic Experience

Aesthetic experience concerns the appreciation of aesthetic objects and the resulting pleasure. Aesthetic living means taking a genuine interest in all details of daily life. We can adopt an aesthetic attitude toward any aspect of our lives. The term aesthetics can be defined as the perception, interpretation, and appreciation of...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Problem-Solve Like a Tech Leader—but Responsibly

Meta unveiled a new corporate motto: “Move fast with stable infrastructure.”. The new Meta motto is not to be confused with Facebook's old, disavowed motto: “Move fast and break things." The difference between “break things” and “things break” is the difference between a responsible and irresponsible approach to...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Robot#Revolutions#Mental Health#Chinese#Ai
psychologytoday.com

"Just Say No" Is Bad Productivity Advice

There are two kinds of workers: schedule-makers and schedule-takers. Don't say "no," ask "when?" Schedule-syncing gives others transparency into how you intend to spend your time. You’ve probably read this advice before: “The best thing you can do for your productivity is to say no more often.” By freeing yourself...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissists View Their Romantic Partners

Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Reasons People Choose to Stay Single

Singlehood is often a preference, especially for people who are goal-focused. Some people are single because they perceive they have traits which might interfere with attracting a prospective mate. Goal achievement is viewed as a strategy that can enhance mating success in the future. When meeting new people, singles are...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

3 Anxious Thinking Patterns That Can Hurt Your Productivity

Anxious people often fall prey to imposter syndrome, which can lead to perfectionistic behavior. Guessing what others expect due to anxiety can lead one to do unnecessary work or focus on low-priority tasks. Recognizing an anxious thinking bias in oneself can be enough to motivate behavior change. We often think...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
psychologytoday.com

A New Survey Examines Americans' Views of AI and Brain-Computer Interfaces

Artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning is accelerating the brain-computer interface (BCI) market growth. Pew Research announced on Thursday its latest survey, examining the American public’s view on AI and human enhancement, with key insights on attitudes toward brain-computer interfaces. The non-partisan, non-advocacy Pew Research Center polled over 10,200 U.S....
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

AI-Powered Predictive Merchandising is Shaping the Future of Shopping

Labor shortages and rising transportation costs are pushing consumer brands to increase efficiency. Having the right stock on the shelves is more important than ever, and the growing demand for data-driven insights is inspiring new AI-based predictive solutions. In 2021, the producer price index, a measure of wholesale prices for goods and services, was up 9.7%. Due to supply chain issues and inflation, many big consumer brands have raised their prices. This trend is projected to continue through the coming year. In March, Kraft Heinz plans to raise prices on several of their products, ranging from a 6.6% increase on Velveeta cheese to a 30% increase for a three-pack of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon. Procter & Gamble, too, announced price hikes on fabric care products, such as Tide detergent and Downy dryer sheets, coming at the end of February.
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

HYPETALKS Will Explore Women Shaping the Future of Web3

HYPETALKS returns on Monday, March 21, and will tackle the multitude of new ways that women are leaving their mark on web3. Titled HYPETALKS: Women Shapers of Web3, the diverse panel of women creatives will discuss representation in the digital world and building NFT projects that reflect a range of experiences.
INTERNET
Orlando Sentinel

Smart tech comes standard in Orlando ‘apartment of the future’

Smart technology has spread so fast that more than half of the homes in the U.S. have at least one smart device, such as an Amazon Echo or Google Home Dot. A new tech partnership is looking to expand that reach even more in apartment communities, according to a report in GrowthSpotter. Samsung this week announced a partnership to integrate its SmartThings devices with tech company CommScope’s ...
ORLANDO, FL
psychologytoday.com

Where Does 'Unhealthy Perfectionism' Come From?

Unhealthy levels of perfectionism pass from parent to child. Perfectionism derives from different factors including genetics, temperament, and one's relationships. Perfectionism, in most cases, does more psychological harm than good. A new study published in the Journal of Research in Personality explains how unhealthy levels of perfectionism pass from parent...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

Technology and culture are reshaping the built environment

The built environment reflects culture, which is constantly evolving. The central question in my mind is, “How is real estate changing in light of significant culture shifts, especially when those shifts are accelerated by new technology?”. First, a bit of history for context. Western thought can be divided into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

The Innovative Future of Healthcare: Three Empowering Tech Trends

The future of healthcare is digital, and the ongoing pandemic is undoubtedly accelerating this transition. According to HIMSS, 80% of health systems plan to increase their investment in digital health in the next five years, with 58% planning to spend at least $10 million annually by 2026. This trend has proven true for both clinicians and patients, with 75% and 50% of those surveyed supporting the use of digital health tools, respectively [1]. Here are the three technologies that are helping to shape the healthcare landscape of tomorrow.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Peter Drucker and the Power of Teaching

Peter Drucker taught management and other subjects for more than 60 years. Drucker viewed teaching as one of the most practical and effective ways to learn and guide students to influence society positively. Drucker said that finding the student’s strengths and focusing them on achievement is the best definition of...
CLAREMONT, CA
psychologytoday.com

Understand a Narcissist From an Object Relations Perspective

A narcissist may objectify loved ones by stripping them of their rights to have feelings that differ from his or her own. A narcissist may use two unconscious defense mechanisms, idealization and devaluation, to treat loved ones either as good or bad objects. By relating to loved ones as either...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Simplemost

Woman Creates Computer Science Dolls To Educate And Inspire

About Newsy: Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can find Newsy using your TV’s digital antenna or stream for free. See all the ways you can watch Newsy here: https://bit.ly/3pg9eur. A Phoenix woman invented an interactive doll to encourage underrepresented kids to learn...
COMPUTERS
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

10 Strategies to Communicate Better With Your Boss

Don't let an uncommunicative boss dictate your relationship. Find ways to connect and make your boss's workday easier and more productive. Ask questions to encourage dialogue and be receptive to the answers. Be clear, professional, and direct while assertively sharing your ideas and proposed next steps. You don’t know where...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy