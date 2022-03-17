ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson eliminates Browns from consideration for trade

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – On to plan B for the Browns.

Cleveland has been eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network first reported Watson's decision to eliminate Cleveland from consideration Thursday.

Browns EVP/GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski were among the contingent from the Browns to meet with Watson Tuesday in Houston to convince him to waive his no trade clause.

The Texans required teams to submit trade proposals before allowing Watson to meet with them.

The meeting prompted Baker Mayfield to post a “thank you,” which read like a goodbye, to the city of Cleveland on his social media accounts.

The Browns, who plan to move forward with Mayfield as their starter, find themselves in a difficult position of mending fences with Mayfield, who clearly was bothered by their courtship of Watson.

Sources tell 92.3 The Fan that Chris Mortenson's report Wednesday of the team wanting an "adult" at quarterback was not received well by Mayfield's camp either.

The Saints, Falcons and Panthers remain in the running to acquire the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who faces civil lawsuits related to accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment from 22 women during therapeutic massage sessions.

92.3 The Fan

