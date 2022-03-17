ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

UK's P&O Ferries sacks 800 staff; unions threaten standoff

By William James, Muvija M
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEXAC_0ei1K4By00
A P&O ferry arrives at the Port of Dover, following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain's P&O Ferries on Thursday made 800 staff redundant with immediate effect and suspended crossings for the next few days, sparking a backlash from politicians and unions who criticised plans to hire cheaper agency workers instead.

The shock move caused delays around Britain's busiest port, Dover, and drew threats of a standoff as trade unions urged their members to defy any instructions to leave P&O ships. The government condemned the way P&O handled the announcement.

P&O's move was also denounced by unions and described as a public relations disaster on social media after the BBC broadcast a clip of an unidentified man announcing the news in a pre-recorded Zoom message.

"Your final day of employment is today," the man said, outlining plans to use a third-party crew provider. P&O did not immediately comment when asked to verify the video.

Owned by Dubai ports firm DP World, P&O is recovering from two years of disruption when COVID-19 prevented tourists from travelling on its routes between Britain, France, Ireland and elsewhere in northern Europe.

P&O, which has almost 4,000 employees and operates more than 30,000 sailings a year, said it had lost 100 million pounds ($131 million) year-on-year and the business was no longer viable in its current form.

"This is not sustainable," a spokesperson for P&O said. "Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries."

It said passengers should not travel to ports unless their journey was essential.

Transport union RMT said it had advised its members who worked for P&O not to leave their vessels. The union said security guards with handcuffs were looking to board ships to remove staff. Reuters could not independently verify that.

The job losses come at a politically sensitive time for the government, with inflation set to reach 8% in April and consumers facing tax rises and soaring energy bills in what opposition politicians have billed a 'cost of living crisis'.

Transport department minister Robert Courts said the way workers were informed of their dismissal was insensitive and completely unacceptable, and that he had told the company that.

"There can be no doubt that the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the finances of many travel companies, including P&O," he told parliament. "But while their finances are matters for them, and them alone, to take, I would have expected far better for the workers involved."

British unions and opposition politicians have accused some companies of using a "fire and rehire" tool that allows them to move staff on to weaker contracts with lower pay, as they seek to rebuild after the pandemic.

"No ifs, no buts – an overseas conglomerate cannot be given free rein to sack workers in secure jobs here in Britain at the click of a button, and replace them with agency staff," said Louise Haigh, the opposition Labour Party's transport spokeswoman.

In March 2021, DP World reported an 11% jump in 2020 revenue and said it would continue to invest in the segment even as it acknowledged that P&O Ferries and Ferrymasters had been through a "particularly challenging time" due to COVID-19.

($1 = 0.7630 pounds)

Reporting by William James and Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton, Jan Harvey, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Tim Ahmann and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mutiny on the Humber! P&O Ferries captain draws up gangplanks and REFUSES to let new staff board in Hull after bosses sent in heavies with handcuffs, sacked workers over Zoom and left chaos at ports with services cancelled for up to 10 DAYS

Are you a staff member or holidaymaker affected by P&O Ferries' decision?. A defiant captain of a P&O Ferries boat locked down his ship and refused to let anyone aboard after the shipping giant told 800 crew members their jobs were going to cheaper agency staff over a Zoom call.
ECONOMY
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Returning £10m furlough cash after mass sacking ‘right thing to do’, says minister

Boris Johnson’s government cannot force P&O Ferries to reinstate the 800 workers sacked without notice, a minister has admitted, as he called on the company to return £10m in furlough cash.Defence minister James Heappey said it would be “right” for the firm to hand back money claimed during the Covid pandemic – and suggested the government was looking at ways to reclaim it.“It certainly feels to me that it would be the right thing to do for P&O to hand that money back,” the minister told Times Radio. “I’m sure that colleagues at the Treasury and Department for Transport...
ECONOMY
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Who owns the company and why has it sacked its UK staff?

British shipping company P&O Ferries has announced that it is making 800 of its UK seafaring staff redundant, prompting sit-in protests by those affected aboard its vessels on the advice of union representatives.A spokesman for P&O, which is owned by Emirati logistics giant DP World, insisted the company had no choice but to replace its British employees with cheaper foreign labour, stating: “In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business.“We have made a £100m loss year-on-year, which has been covered by our parent DP World. This is not sustainable. Our survival is dependent on making swift...
BUSINESS
KEYT

Major UK ferry operator fires 800 crew, disrupting service

LONDON (AP) — One of the largest ferry operators in the United Kingdom has fired 800 crew members without notice and plans to replace them with cheaper staff. Thursday’s announcement by P&O Ferries sparked a furious response from workers and criticism from British authorities. Many workers were fired by Zoom message, and some locked themselves on their vessels in protest. The company owned by the Dubai government says it’s cutting costs after posting a $132 million loss last year. The British government criticized the way the company treated workers. It warned that travelers could expect 10 days of disruption on routes to Ireland, Northern Ireland, France and the Netherlands.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Haigh
Person
Robert Courts
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Trade Unions#P O#Dp World
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
BBC
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Downing Street warns P&O Ferries it is ‘looking very closely’ at sackings

Eight hundred members of staff were fired without notice on Thursday and replaced with cheaper agency workers. Downing Street has warned P&O Ferries it is “looking very closely” at the legality of its decision to sack 800 seafarers. The staff were fired without notice on Thursday and replaced...
INDUSTRY
BBC

P&O Ferry customers face stressful changes

People travelling with P&O Ferries have been warned of "significant disruption" to their journeys, after the company announced it was laying off 800 workers. Frustrated customers have spoken to the BBC about cancelled trips, last-minute texts, and their anger over the treatment of employees. John and Helen Carson were in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

368K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy