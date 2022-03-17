ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEP denies BS Ranch & Farm's renewal of permit to operate

By Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
LAKELAND — The state has refused to renew BS Ranch & Farm's state permit needed to continue operating as an organic waste recycling facility.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a six-page Notice of Permit Renewal Denial on Tuesday stating it would not renew the East Lakeland company's permit as there were five deficiencies in its application.

The state agency found BS Ranch "did not provide reasonable assurances" it can operate in compliance with state laws governing treatment and disposal of solid waste. It cited concerns with odors and groundwater contamination — two nuisances Lakeland residents have complained about for years.

The business has 14 days to petition the state for an administrative hearing on the issue, unless an extension is requested. It can continue daily operations while the appeal is pending.

John Donoghue, president of BS Farm & Ranch, said the company has no comment at this time.

The state's decision was welcome news to Polk County officials. The county first ordered BS Ranch to cease-and-desist operations in March 2017 and has been entangled in a legal battle ever since.

"It's the right decision," said Polk County Commissioner Bill Braswell. "I'll be glad when it's shutdown and out of business."

Braswell, whose district includes the facility's site, said his office has been "absolutely inundated" with calls from Lakeland residents calling for BS Ranch's closure. It's nothing new, according to commissioner, who said they have received complaints for the last five and a half years.

Polk County has a pending case against BS Ranch in which it has attempted to fine the company $11,000 "per day for each of eight days on which off-site odor violations were substantiated to be emanating from their property" dating back to 2019. The business appealed the decision, according to Braswell, which is still pending with a special magistrate.

Polk Commissioner George Lindsey said BS Ranch has intentionally misrepresented the type of business they intended to operate to the county commission.

"It was a ruse,' Lindsey said.

The facility claims to reprocess human waste, mulch and out-of-date food products into organic agricultural products. The DEP said BS Ranch did not provide any information on how the materials are treated to reduce pathogens prior to being marketed and redistributed.

"... BS Ranch has failed to provide reasonable assurance that it can recycle the material it was originally permitted to receive, much less demonstrate the ability to recycle the proposed amounts," the DEP's notice reads.

The state agency found that BS Ranch took 238,986 tons of biosolids from April 2016 to January 2022. However, the company reports it distributed and marketed 223 tons of product — about .00093% of the waste it received, according to the DEP.

BS Ranch's permit does not allow the business to discharge into groundwater, according to the state. The DEP said the company also has not provided assurance that its material receiving and storage areas meet minimum requirements, as it has refused to test specific areas requested by the state.

"BS Ranch has failed to provide reasonable assurance the Facility is not a source of groundwater pollution," reads the notice.

The DEP said it has asked BS Ranch for its closure plan after failing to meet state requirements, but the company has refused to provide one.

"The sooner they left Polk County the better, but I don’t expect that to happen," Lindsey said.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

The Ledger

The Ledger

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

