ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Roommate arrested in 15-year-old cold case murder of Anita Knutson

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hannah Woosley-Collins
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l14ju_0ei1Jz0z00

( KXMB ) – An arrest has been made in the 15-year-old cold case murder of Anita Knutson in North Dakota.

Minot police said Nichole Rice was in custody Wednesday and is believed to have been responsible for Knutson’s murder.

National Children’s Advocacy Center prepping for Child Abuse Prevention Month

“It was a relief,” Police Chief John Klug said of the arrest, “But there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Rice, Anita’s roommate at the time she was killed, is charged with murder and is being held at the Ward County Jail. She was working at Minot Air Force Base as a civilian employee at the time of her arrest, Klug said.

Anita Knutson was 18 years old when she was found murdered at her Minot home on June 4, 2007. Her father called police when he hadn’t heard from her in a couple of days, which was unusual for them.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Knutson dead in her bedroom. She was lying face down on the bed, covered with a large housecoat. She has been stabbed to death.

‘I always assumed she was still alive’: Clarksville mother’s remains identified after 30 years

For more than a decade after Anita’s murder, there was no person of interest, little evidence and a murder victim with no justice. Four years later, a break was made.

At a press conference Wednesday, police said they weren’t able to share details of the break that led to Rice’s arrest, but would release more information at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Crime & Safety
WHNT News 19

Mobile woman sentenced for involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was sentenced to 3 years probation for her involvement in the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol. Kari Kelley was sentenced March 17, 2022, for the charges of:  Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Klug
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Child Abuse#Cold Case#Roommate#Kxmb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy