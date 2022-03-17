Police identify man killed during shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have identified the man that was killed during a shooting on Thursday morning.

Around 3:29 a.m., officers received a call regarding a person shot who was dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital by a private car.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brian Faulks of New Haven.

Detectives located a crime scene on Spring Street between Dewitt Street and Button Street.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Haven Police.

