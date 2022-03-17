ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Korn singer Jonathan Davis still suffering from COVID 7 months later

By Monica Rivera
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NelGr_0ei1Jj8b00

Seven months after testing positive for COVID-19, Korn lead singer, Jonathan Davis , says he’s still battling extreme fatigue caused by the virus.

"I think I got that long COVID stuff,” he shared in a recent interview with Lipps Service With Scott Lipps transcribed by Blabbermouth . “I’m still fatigued like crazy. I'm doing the best I can. But I'm alive. And hopefully in time this will get better.”

Davis tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2021 with bandmates, James "Munky" Shaffer and Ray Luzier also testing positive in the months after. Davis’ diagnosis forced the postponement of six 2021 U.S. concert dates and the cancellation of two.

Davis had this to say about touring during a pandemic, "I'm gonna live my life and get on with it. I definitely cater my life around not getting sick, though, because if I get sick, there's no show. COVID or not, that's been my life my whole career.”

He continued, “I’ve got my own bus. I stay away from people on purpose because if I get sick, there's no one to fill in for me. With the other guys, when they all got sick with COVID, we had people on standby; they flew out instantly, they could fill in and we could do a show. But with me, I've gotta be careful. I always have been, but it's now to the point where I'm like… A year ago, that was, like… I was freaking out. [ Laughs ] I was, like, 'I don't wanna get this.' And I go out on tour and I get it. And there you go."

While not having to be hospitalized for his symptoms, the virus definitely took a physical toll on the 51-year-old, who returned to performing just one day after receiving a negative test.

“Thank God it didn't get into my lungs, that would have freaked me really out,” he told HardDrive Radio . “I got through it and tested negative on the 25th, I think, and I played a show the next day. And I was beat up… I just wanted to get through it because I saw how happy people were to see live music. And I just didn't wanna let anyone down. So I'm, like, 'I'm gonna just sit down and get through this. At least it's a live show. And I'm just gonna give it all.' And we just pulled it off.”

