Carson Wentz roasted for mustard yellow and red suit at Commanders press conference

Carson Wentz seems to be embracing his new colors.

On Thursday, Wentz was formally introduced as the new quarterback of the Washington Commanders, and the 29-year-old signal caller arrived at the podium dressed in mustard yellow and red suit — the Commanders’ colors.

The look was, well, an interesting one to say the least.

It did not take long for the jokes to begin flooding in on social media, with many likening Wentz to Ronald McDonald and making references to a skit on Netflix’s “I Think You Should Leave” that involved a hot dog costume.

While everyone had a field day making the same jokes on Twitter, Wentz was actually asked about the suit and explained how it came to be.

He said he actually already owned the yellow jacket because it was the color at North Dakota State where he played in college.

He added his wife found the red shirt to pair with it so he can match the Commanders colors in his first impression with his new team.

A bold choice, no doubt, but at least he seems ready to be a Commander.

