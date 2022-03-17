ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deshaun Watson will not pick Browns; Cleveland may stick with Baker Mayfield

By Tim Kelly
Well, well, well -- how the turn tables.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have been informed that after being one of four teams to meet with embattled Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson this week, he has decided he will not choose them to be traded to.

Of the three other teams remaining in the Watson sweepstakes, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports suggests that the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are more likely landing spots than the Carolina Panthers. La Canfora added that "final word is likely today."

It should be noted that while a grand jury in Harris County, Texas decided last Friday that Watson would not face criminal charges, he does still have 22 pending civil lawsuits against him from women who allege that he engaged in sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Perhaps even more interesting than the Browns falling short in their pursuit of Watson is that they seem to be trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube in regards to Baker Mayfield. NFL Media's Mike Garafolo is reporting that Cleveland "still views him as their quarterback going forward."

Earlier this week, amid speculation that the Browns may move on from Mayfield regardless of whether they landed Watson or not, the former No. 1 overall pick broke his silence on social media:

Mayfield struggled in an injury-riddled fourth season, tossing 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. The Browns have already exercised his fifth-year option, setting him up to make $18.858 million in the final season of his rookie contract.

This story will be updated as more details come in...

