We were well and truly spoiled with Marvel Phase 4 content on streaming service Disney Plus, with five TV series adding to the epic roster of superhero movies in the MCU already. With Marvel’s What If…? we saw the MCU turn to animation, to tell stories of parallel universes within the comic book world. And now, the good news is we will be seeing the animated series return this year, according to the show’s head writer.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO