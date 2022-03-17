Godlyke partners with Carbonfund.org Foundation for carbon-free power supply, the Power-All ECO-Dapter

Invasive, alien species are bad for ecosystems. They reduce bidoversity and disrupt food chains, including our own. History is full of examples of intentional and unintentional introductions of invasive species. The introduction of cane toads to Northern Australia in the 1930s to fight cane beetles led to decline of many native predators. The fungus that causes chestnut blight snuck into North America via infected nursery stock; four billion trees died in 40 years. It’s easy enough to see the devastation by invasive species of plants, just look your window: spotted knapweed, Eurasian milfoil and giant hogweed have completely changed communities...

WILDLIFE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO