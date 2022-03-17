ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godlyke partners with Carbonfund.org Foundation for carbon-free power supply, the Power-All ECO-Dapter

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe space-saving power supply complies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and neutralizes its carbon footprint through the purchase of carbon offsets. Godlyke Distributing Inc. has unveiled the Power-All ECO-Dapter, a carbon-free pedalboard power supply produced in partnership with environmental non-profit, Carbonfund.org Foundation. The ECO-Dapter aims to aid...

