Bridgeport, WV

Pickup crashes into car dealership in Bridgeport

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A car dealership in Bridgeport was seriously damaged after a car drove through its front door.

Several front windows and a glass door are broken at the Jenkins Hyundai on Lodgeville Rd. According to a witness on the scene, the driver of the car accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, causing the car to drive into the front of the building.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qylaf_0ei1IErZ00
    (WBOY image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2X4u_0ei1IErZ00
    (WBOY image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zo5fk_0ei1IErZ00
    (WBOY image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlRUz_0ei1IErZ00
    (WBOY image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPPBf_0ei1IErZ00
    (WBOY image)

The area where the glass was broken is now roped off with caution tape.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz truck was damaged on the front bumper.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHZ1Q_0ei1IErZ00
    (WBOY image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AC9av_0ei1IErZ00
    (WBOY image)

No injuries were reported from the incident.

