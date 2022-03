As Caleb Wiley entered the field for his Atlanta United debut against Sporting Kansas City, he looked like the calmest person inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But on the inside, he was about as nervous as you'd expect a 17-year-old debutant to be. Still, just 14 minutes after his introduction, he put away his first professional goal to seal a 3-1 win for the Five Stripes on the opening day of the 2022 MLS season.

