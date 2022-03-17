ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Warwick, RI

Wake held for West Warwick teen killed in crash

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14n383_0ei1HNqJ00

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Family and friends gathered Thursday to remember a West Warwick teenager who died after a car crash involving an alleged drunk driver .

Matthew Dennison, 17, died last week after spending a month in the hospital with critical injuries.

‘It’s an unspeakable loss’: West Warwick teen critically injured in suspected DUI crash dies

Dennison and Kevin MacDonald were driving to a West Warwick hockey rink last month when Alexander Krajewski hit their car on Ten Rod Road, according to police.

Dennison was the captain of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich High School hockey team alongside MacDonald. Their coach Justin Lake told 12 News the number 16 will be retired to honor Dennison’s memory.

Krajewski was arraigned earlier this week on upgraded charges of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in death.

The 30-year-old, who’s a Newport firefighter, was released on bail and ordered not to drive.

Newport firefighter faces upgraded charges in deadly DUI crash

MacDonald was also injured in the crash, but has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

‘Matt was always the laughter’: Kevin MacDonald throws comedy show in honor of late friend

Dennison’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Gregory the Great Church. His family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to Mothers Against Drunk Driving .

Donate to Mothers Against Drunk Driving Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Missing hiker found dead in Adirondacks

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A hiker that recently went missing in Adirondacks has been found dead. According to New York State Police, on March 11 61-year-old Thomas A. Howard from Westport, Connecticut went hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba. He was reported missing on March 16 after he did not return […]
NORTH ELBA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Warwick, RI
Accidents
West Warwick, RI
Crime & Safety
City
West Warwick, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Newport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WPRI 12 News

NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. The child and a man traveling in the truck also […]
HOBBS, NM
WPRI 12 News

Martial arts center, community honors Olivia Passaretti

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Over one hundred people visited State of the Arts Karate and Wellness Center on Saturday to honor the life of 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti and raise awareness to drunk driving. It’s been more than two months since the Passaretti family lost their daughter in a tragic New Year’s Day crash. “She’s […]
WEST WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy