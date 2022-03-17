Wake held for West Warwick teen killed in crash

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Family and friends gathered Thursday to remember a West Warwick teenager who died after a car crash involving an alleged drunk driver .

Matthew Dennison, 17, died last week after spending a month in the hospital with critical injuries.

Dennison and Kevin MacDonald were driving to a West Warwick hockey rink last month when Alexander Krajewski hit their car on Ten Rod Road, according to police.

Dennison was the captain of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich High School hockey team alongside MacDonald. Their coach Justin Lake told 12 News the number 16 will be retired to honor Dennison’s memory.

Krajewski was arraigned earlier this week on upgraded charges of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in death.

The 30-year-old, who’s a Newport firefighter, was released on bail and ordered not to drive.

MacDonald was also injured in the crash, but has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Dennison’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Gregory the Great Church. His family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to Mothers Against Drunk Driving .

