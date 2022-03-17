ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OH

Ontario Council hears spec building moving forward at former GM site

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
ONTARIO — A commercial real estate developer for the former General Motors plant site told Ontario Council plans are moving forward to build a 250,000-to 350,000-square-foot spec building in 2023.

Last year, Ontario Council reached an agreement with Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) to market the property.

Ontario has owned the nearly 300-acre property, which has sat idle since the GM stamping plant closed in 2010, for about three years.

Chris Salata, chief operating officer with Cleveland-based ICP, said his firm has applied for a Jobs Ohio's Ohio Site Inventory Program grant.

The OSIP offers grants and low-interest loans to support speculative site and site building development.

Salata said told council members Wednesday if ICP doesn't get the grant the project will "depend on where the construction costs come in once we bid it, but we told the city (Ontario) this from the beginning the grants are pretty important ....," he said.

Charter Next plans:Charter Next Generation expanding footprint at Ontario Commerce park

The speculative industrial building would be built on the east side of the property along Stumbo Road, he said.

"We're planning right now in our industry that if you build it, they will come," he said. "A lot of these users we're talking to throughout the state need it like tomorrow. Having the product up and readily available we feel we're ready to do now at this site."

Confirmation of the grant award will be known in June or July and then Salata said steel can be ordered.

UW reaches goal:United Way of Richland County exceeds $1.4 million goal

Charter Next Generation expansion is on schedule

Aside from the spec building, Salata also addressed the Charter Next Generation expansion at the site.

Charter Next Generation, the result of a recent merger between Next Generation Films and Charter NEX, is leasing a 45,000-square-foot building and making specialty bags.

Charter Next Generation expansion is on schedule to go from 45,000-square feet to almost 140,000 square feet; initial plans were to have the expansion completed this summer, Salata said.

"There was obviously a delay, a significant delay, which was beyond CNG, it was beyond ICP," Salata said. "As everyone knows the supply chain right now is completely broken. And as a result, there was a delay in materials."

Jodie Perry, president of Richland Area Chamber-Economic Development, attended the Council meeting and said afterward that it is certainly encouraging is the developers are talking about a spec building.

"They're seeing the growth already that is happening a little more organically," Perry said. "That was something they talked about with the city early on and had committed to. We're definitely encouraged to hear that."

Mayor Randy Hutchinson said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visited him last week, and said "every county in Ohio will benefit from Intel," Hutchinson said, referring to the $20 billion Intel project to be built in Licking County.

'Intel is a 'big whale' with many prospects

Salata said, "Intel is a 'big whale,' they're bringing 20,000 employees and a ton of economic development. This site (former GM site) has the capacity to house an operation that big, which is one of the best attributes of this site, is the foot print of the building we could build. You never know. You've just got to stay the course and continue to market the site."

Perry was optimistic after the meeting.

"We're seeing lots of leads come through the state. That has continued and the economy is strong and obviously we want that to continue and take advantage of it," she said.

Barrett Thomas, director of economic development, said the economy is strong and companies are ready to expand and companies need more space and more people.

"Having more space ready to go on the market is absolutely pivotable," he said.

In other business, Ontario Council announced plans to hang a plaque at the soccer fields honoring Ontario High School junior Kyla Spencer who is recipient of the All-American Soccer Award. Spencer was honored for her achievements.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

