Centerville, IN

Police officer selected to fill Centerville Town Council seat

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 2 days ago
CENTERVILLE, Ind. — The Wayne County Republican Party elected Josh Tudor to fill a vacant Centerville Town Council seat.

Tudor was the only candidate who filed and qualified to fill the Ward 5 seat, according to Gary Saunders, the chair for the local Republican Party and a Wayne County Council member. Another candidate filed paperwork at the county's Voter Registration Office; however, that person did not live in Ward 5.

Saunders said committee leaders from three of the four precincts comprising Ward 5 attended Tuesday's caucus at the Centerville Fire Station and elected Tudor, who is a Connersville police officer.

Ward 5 represents the area east of Mattie Harris Road and south of U.S. 40.

The seat was vacant because Mark Ward resigned from the town council. A Republican caucus chose Ward in July 2016 to fill the Ward 5 seat opened by the resignation of Paul "Pete" Widau. In 2018, Ward was elected to continue representing Ward 5.

